Oil posted its fourth straight monthly gain as steady demand and tight supplies calmed concerns that a new wave of COVID-19 infections would cripple energy consumption.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery on Friday rose 0.45 percent to US$73.95 a barrel, ending the week 2.6 percent higher.
Brent Crude for September delivery increased 0.41 percent to US$75.41 a barrel, up 1.77 percent from a week earlier.
While cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 have surged in the past few weeks, mobility and other data point to strong demand in key economies that traders are watching. India posted the biggest gain in driving activity after restrictions were rolled back.
“All the data right now is really positive,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth in the US. “That’s what you’re seeing. We do have tight supplies right now, so it’s really hard for the commodity to pull back.”
Oil futures closed out a volatile month that saw prices whipsawing as the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to derail the economic recovery.
Crude supplies are expected to remain tight through the end of the year, supporting the recent rally.
“It’s going to mostly grind higher,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital, adding that he expects WTI prices to reach US$80 a barrel in the near-term.
Executives at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp reiterated that spending would remain low and offered no signs of returning to growth-at-all-costs mode.
Exxon also said surplus cash would go toward debt reduction.
Chevron said it is “cautiously” watching OPEC and its allies for further output.
On Friday, two crew members were killed when an oil products tanker with links to Israel was attacked off the coast of Oman. Such incidents can add to price volatility in a tightly supplied market.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its