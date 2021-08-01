Oil posts fourth monthly gain amid steady demand

Bloomberg





Oil posted its fourth straight monthly gain as steady demand and tight supplies calmed concerns that a new wave of COVID-19 infections would cripple energy consumption.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery on Friday rose 0.45 percent to US$73.95 a barrel, ending the week 2.6 percent higher.

Brent Crude for September delivery increased 0.41 percent to US$75.41 a barrel, up 1.77 percent from a week earlier.

While cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 have surged in the past few weeks, mobility and other data point to strong demand in key economies that traders are watching. India posted the biggest gain in driving activity after restrictions were rolled back.

“All the data right now is really positive,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth in the US. “That’s what you’re seeing. We do have tight supplies right now, so it’s really hard for the commodity to pull back.”

Oil futures closed out a volatile month that saw prices whipsawing as the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to derail the economic recovery.

Crude supplies are expected to remain tight through the end of the year, supporting the recent rally.

“It’s going to mostly grind higher,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital, adding that he expects WTI prices to reach US$80 a barrel in the near-term.

Executives at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp reiterated that spending would remain low and offered no signs of returning to growth-at-all-costs mode.

Exxon also said surplus cash would go toward debt reduction.

Chevron said it is “cautiously” watching OPEC and its allies for further output.

On Friday, two crew members were killed when an oil products tanker with links to Israel was attacked off the coast of Oman. Such incidents can add to price volatility in a tightly supplied market.