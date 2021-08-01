The US dollar rose on Friday as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the US Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the US currency.
The US dollar also got a lift after St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Fed should start reducing its US$120 billion in monthly bond purchases this fall and cut them “fairly rapidly,” so the program ends in the first months of next year to pave the way for a rate increase that year if needed.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.25 percent higher at 92.09. The index was down 0.88 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since the first week of May.
Photo: Reuters
The greenback’s downtrend began after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tripped up US dollar bulls following a policy meeting this week by saying that rate increases were “a ways away” and the job market still had “some ground to cover.”
“While the dollar suffered a notable setback this week, how significant it could prove may be gleaned by nonfarm payrolls next week,” said Joe Manimbo, a senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The US dollar found some support on Friday after data showed US consumer spending rose more than expected in June as COVID-19 vaccinations boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, even though part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
The New Taiwan dollar dropped against the US dollar on Friday, declining NT$0.021 to close at NT$27.966, but it gained 0.22 percent from NT$28.028 a week earlier.
The euro was 0.2 percent lower against the greenback, but near a one-month high after data showed the eurozone economy grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter, pulling out of a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while inflation last month shot past the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target.
The Chinese yuan had recovered all of its losses from Tuesday’s plunge to trade at 6.4631 yuan against the US dollar.
Sentiment was helped by China’s attempt to calm frayed investor nerves by telling foreign brokerages not to “over-interpret” its latest regulatory actions.
With investors shying away from riskier assets, both the Australian and New Zealand dollars were down on the day, but remained near two-week highs.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its