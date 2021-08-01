Wall Street falls with Amazon shares

VIRUS IMPACT: While there are worries about the Delta variant, shares of Internet and technology giants that performed well during lockdowns last year also mostly declined

Reuters, NEW YORK





US stocks fell on Friday and registered losses for the week as Amazon.com Inc shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 still notched a sixth straight month of gains.

Amazon.com Inc shares sank 7.6 percent — their biggest daily percentage drop since May last year — after the company reported late on Thursday revenue for the second quarter that was shy of analysts’ average estimates, and said sales growth would ease in the next few quarters as customers ventured more outside the home.

Shares of other Internet and tech giants that did well during the lockdowns of last year, including Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc, were mostly lower as well.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Overall earnings have been good, but Amazon ... and some of last year’s winners are taking some of the air out of the market today,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This market has been driven by big tech and when tech does well, the market seems to go right along with it, and when it doesn’t,” it falls.

Data on Friday showed US consumer spending rose more than expected in June, although annual inflation accelerated further above the US Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.06 points, or 0.42 percent, to 34,935.47, the S&P 500 lost 23.89 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,395.26 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 105.59 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,672.68.

For the week, the S&P 500 lost 0.37 percent, the Dow dropped 0.36 percent and the NASDAQ decreased 1.11 percent.

Strong earnings and the continued rebound in the US economy have helped to support stocks this month, but the rapid spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and rising inflation have been concerns.

“There are still some distant jitters, whispers about the Delta variant, about cases rising, and I think some underlying worries about a slowdown of the reopenings and possible reversal,” Dollarhide said.

Also on the earnings front, Pampers maker Procter & Gamble Co rose 2 percent as it forecast higher core earnings for this year, and US-listed shares of Canada’s Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped 5.1 percent after the Burger King owner beat estimates for quarterly profit.

However, Pinterest Inc plunged 18.2 percent after saying that US user growth was decelerating as people who used the platform for crafts and DIY projects during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were stepping out more.

S&P 500 company results for the second quarter overall have been much better than expected, with about 89 percent of the nearly 300 reports so far beating analysts’ profit estimates, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System data from Refinitiv showed.

Earnings are now expected to have climbed 89.8 percent in the second quarter versus forecasts of 65.4 percent at the beginning of June.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.86 billion shares, compared with the 9.74 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.43-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.58-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 65 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 84 new highs and 98 new lows.

Additional reporting by staff writer