Robot cooks up new future for fast food in Riga

By Imants Liepins / AFP, RIGA





A pasta order comes in and the robotic arm springs into action at the Roboeatz eatery in Riga. After five minutes of gyrations, a piping hot plate is ready.

The Riga cafe, situated under a crumbling concrete bridge, is designed in such a way that customers can observe the robotic arm at work.

It also has a seating area, although most customers prefer takeaway as COVID-19 vaccination certificates are required to be able to eat indoors in Latvia.

RoboEatz’s food-serving robot, part of its robotic kitchen system that prepares, cooks and serves an array of hot and cold food dishes from soups and salads to meal bowls, is pictured in a handout photograph on Dec. 15 last year. Photo: AFP / RoboEatz

A Roboeatz app allows customers to order and pay for their dish before picking it up at the cafe. “The food tasted better than I expected,” said customer Iveta Ratinika, a teacher and a member of the Latvian capital’s education board.

Ratinika said she that would encourage schoolchildren to come and observe the robotic arm in action, and mused that there could be robots working at the school cafeteria within “a few years.”

Roboeatz was set up in January 2018 by Konstantins Korcjomkins and Janis Poruks, who have been running the Woki Toki fast food chain in Latvia since 2009.

Their aim? To revolutionize the fast-food industry.

“This robot replaces four to six human employees, reducing labor costs significantly,” said Poruks, who has a background in engineering.

However, he said that the introduction of such robots would not push up unemployment rates as “people are not lining up to flip burgers.”

“The robot will not replace people who are willing to have a career in restaurants and catering, becoming chefs or other food celebrities. The robot will take those low-paid jobs which most people already do not want,” he said.

Automated kitchen technology has been gaining interest in the past few years, and that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a newly opened eatery in Paris, customers can watch robots build, bake and box up pizzas at a rate of up to 80 an hour.

In the US, a robot named Sally, belonging to the start-up Chowbotics, can whip up salads sold through a vending machine, while for the ultimate household luxury, a UK-based company last year unveiled a fully robotic kitchen that would set customers back a minimum of ￡248,000 (US$344,844).

The designers of Roboeatz said it is designed to take over some of the food prep tasks while improving food safety and eliminating the infection risks of crowded kitchens.

During a visit by Agence France-Presse this week, the robotic arm was programmed to make three different pasta dishes.

Its creators said it can be programmed to make hundreds of recipes, taking into account the owner’s favorites and food allergies.

“The robotic arm actually makes the least trouble of all, we just program it to do what we need,” Korcjomkins said.

“The real challenge is to design and invent an entire kitchen around the robot, which should contain all the food ingredients, spices, sauces, rotating pots for boiling and frying,” he said.

The cofounders said the robotic arm would pay for itself within two years at most.

“On average in the European Union, one employee in the kitchen costs the company around 16 euros (US$19) an hour, which includes salary, taxes, insurance, training and everything else,” Poruks said.

“The robot does not need health insurance, its kids cannot get sick, it does not go on vacation or maternity leave, it does not complain and it cannot bring COVID from home to work,” he said.

The company has big expansion plans with sales offices in Canada and the US, and a technical team in Riga to program the robots.

The technology was shown off earlier this year at the CES gadgets expo in the US.

The cofounders said they were unconcerned about competition from similar robots, such as the pizza-making one in France.

“Our robot is designed to do more tasks and jobs than just make pizza. Our goal is to create a robot that can be useful for many kinds of foods, cuisines and dishes,” Korcjomkins said. “Hopefully a robot in [the] kitchen will become as popular as electric cars.”