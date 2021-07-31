World Business Quick Take

MACROECONOMICS

Germany, France recover

The German economy returned to growth in the second quarter, but bounced back less strongly than expected amid supply chain bottlenecks that are hitting industry, data from the Federal Statistics Office yesterday showed. Europe’s largest economy grew 1.5 percent sequentially, compared with a revised contraction of 2.1 percent in the first quarter, and by 9.2 percent from a year earlier, the office said. A Reuters poll had forecast increases of 2 percent and 9.6 percent respectively. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the last pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, GDP was still down 3.4 percent, the office said. Meanwhile, the French economy returned to growth in the second quarter at a pace that is set to accelerate over the summer as Europe continues with plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Output in France, the eurozone’s second-largest economy, rose 0.9 percent in the three months ending June, lower than consensus estimates of 0.8 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault confident of profits

French automaker Renault yesterday said it expects to deliver a full-year profit even as a global shortage in semiconductor chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production. It now expects the chip shortage to lead to a production loss of 200,000 units over the course of this year, up from its previous forecast of a loss of 100,000 units. The automaker posted a net profit of 354 million euros (US$421 million) in the first half, versus a hefty loss of nearly 7.3 billion euros a year earlier, due to rising car sales and a turnaround plan focused on profitability. Renault reported a first-half operating margin of 2.8 percent and said it is aiming for a full-year margin “of the same order.”

MINING

Iron ore falls on steel cut

Iron ore tumbled on expectations demand would wane as China deepens steel production cuts in its drive to clean up the industry. The material is under mounting pressure — futures in Singapore have plunged 18 percent in two weeks — as Beijing steps up measures to reduce pollution from one of its dirtiest industries. Shagang Group (沙鋼集團), the world’s fourth-largest steel mill, this week said that it was curtailing production and overseas sales to comply with government efforts to cut emissions. Beijing’s attempts to cap steel output below last year’s record have not proved successful so far, with annual output climbing 12 percent in the first half. That is raising expectations that activity would need to be restricted significantly through the end of the year. China has also unveiled more measures to curb overseas shipments, aiming to use lower exports and inventories to offset supply shortfalls.

COMMODITIES

Glencore sees bumper year

Glencore PLC is set to report another year of bumper profits from its trading business as the commodities giant cashes in on soaring prices, but lowered expectations for production of its own material. The unit’s core profit is now expected to hit the top end of its guidance of US$2.2 billion to US$3.2 billion this year, Glencore said in a statement yesterday. The upgraded outlook would bring earnings from the trading business close to the record US$3.3 billion it reported last year, and help offset a series of setbacks at its own mines that have forced the company to lower some production forecasts. While Glencore’s own mining operations are also benefiting from the soaring prices, the firm yesterday said it would produce less zinc, nickel and coal than previously forecast due to operational setbacks.