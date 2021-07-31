MACROECONOMICS
Germany, France recover
The German economy returned to growth in the second quarter, but bounced back less strongly than expected amid supply chain bottlenecks that are hitting industry, data from the Federal Statistics Office yesterday showed. Europe’s largest economy grew 1.5 percent sequentially, compared with a revised contraction of 2.1 percent in the first quarter, and by 9.2 percent from a year earlier, the office said. A Reuters poll had forecast increases of 2 percent and 9.6 percent respectively. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the last pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, GDP was still down 3.4 percent, the office said. Meanwhile, the French economy returned to growth in the second quarter at a pace that is set to accelerate over the summer as Europe continues with plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Output in France, the eurozone’s second-largest economy, rose 0.9 percent in the three months ending June, lower than consensus estimates of 0.8 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault confident of profits
French automaker Renault yesterday said it expects to deliver a full-year profit even as a global shortage in semiconductor chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production. It now expects the chip shortage to lead to a production loss of 200,000 units over the course of this year, up from its previous forecast of a loss of 100,000 units. The automaker posted a net profit of 354 million euros (US$421 million) in the first half, versus a hefty loss of nearly 7.3 billion euros a year earlier, due to rising car sales and a turnaround plan focused on profitability. Renault reported a first-half operating margin of 2.8 percent and said it is aiming for a full-year margin “of the same order.”
MINING
Iron ore falls on steel cut
Iron ore tumbled on expectations demand would wane as China deepens steel production cuts in its drive to clean up the industry. The material is under mounting pressure — futures in Singapore have plunged 18 percent in two weeks — as Beijing steps up measures to reduce pollution from one of its dirtiest industries. Shagang Group (沙鋼集團), the world’s fourth-largest steel mill, this week said that it was curtailing production and overseas sales to comply with government efforts to cut emissions. Beijing’s attempts to cap steel output below last year’s record have not proved successful so far, with annual output climbing 12 percent in the first half. That is raising expectations that activity would need to be restricted significantly through the end of the year. China has also unveiled more measures to curb overseas shipments, aiming to use lower exports and inventories to offset supply shortfalls.
COMMODITIES
Glencore sees bumper year
Glencore PLC is set to report another year of bumper profits from its trading business as the commodities giant cashes in on soaring prices, but lowered expectations for production of its own material. The unit’s core profit is now expected to hit the top end of its guidance of US$2.2 billion to US$3.2 billion this year, Glencore said in a statement yesterday. The upgraded outlook would bring earnings from the trading business close to the record US$3.3 billion it reported last year, and help offset a series of setbacks at its own mines that have forced the company to lower some production forecasts. While Glencore’s own mining operations are also benefiting from the soaring prices, the firm yesterday said it would produce less zinc, nickel and coal than previously forecast due to operational setbacks.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking. Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said. The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. “We had a strong quarter, as we