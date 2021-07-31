Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the US economy grew at a solid 6.5 percent annual rate last quarter, in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic recession. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level.
Thursday’s report from the US Department of Commerce estimated that the nation’s GDP accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3 percent annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year.
The latest figure fell well below the 8 percent-plus annual growth rate that many economists had predicted for the second quarter, but the miss was due mainly to clogged supply chains related to the rapid reopening of the economy. Those bottlenecks exerted a larger-than-expected drag on companies’ efforts to restock their shelves. The resulting slowdown in inventory rebuilding subtracted 1.1 percentage points from last quarter’s annual growth.
By contrast, consumer spending — the main fuel of the US economy — surged for a second straight quarter, advancing at an 11.8 percent annual rate. Spending on goods grew at an 11.6 percent rate, and spending on services, from restaurant meals to airline tickets, expanded at a 12 percent pace, as vaccinations encouraged more Americans to shop, travel and eat out.
Companies, too, spent with confidence last quarter. Business investment surged at an 8 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, adding 1.1 percentage points to GDP.
With consumers and businesses expected to keep spending, many analysts expect the economy to grow at a robust pace of about 6.5 percent for the full year, despite the supply shortages and the possibility of a resurgent coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious Delta variant. That would amount to the strongest calendar-year growth since 1984.
Growth that strong would far exceed the 2 to 3 percent average annual rates of recent decades. It would also represent a striking bounce-back from the economy’s 3.4 percent contraction last year in the midst of the pandemic, the worst decline since the 1940s.
Underpinning the rapid recovery have been trillions in federal rescue money, ranging from stimulus checks to expanded unemployment benefits to small business aid to just-distributed child tax credit payments. Moreover, millions of affluent households have benefited from a vast increase in their wealth resulting from surging home equity and stock market gains.
“Consumers are going to continue to drive the economic train,” Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said. “There is a lot of excess savings, a lot of cash in people’s checking accounts.”
Overhanging the bright economic forecasts is the threat posed by the Delta variant. The US is now averaging more than 60,000 confirmed new cases a day, up from only about 12,000 a month ago. Should a surge in viral infections cause many consumers to hunker down again and pull back on spending, it would weaken the recovery.
For now, the economy is showing sustained strength. Last month, US employers added 850,000 jobs, well above the average of the previous three months. Average hourly pay rose a solid 3.6 percent compared with a year earlier, faster than the pre-pandemic annual pace.
Consumer confidence has reached its highest level since the pandemic struck in March last year, a key reason why retail sales remain solid as Americans shift their spending back to services — from restaurant meals and airline trips to entertainment events and shopping sprees.
The economy is also receiving substantial support from the US Federal Reserve.
On Wednesday, the Fed reaffirmed that it would maintain its key short-term interest rate at a record-low near zero to keep short-term borrowing costs low.
