Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) expects robust demand for its products in the second half of this year as the back-to-office trend is sparking a wave of upgrades to accommodate Microsoft Corp’s new operating system, a top official said yesterday.
“Orders are not a problem,” co-CEO S.Y. Hsu (許先越) told shareholders during an annual general meeting. “The largest uncertainty comes from the supply of parts and materials.”
Asustek shareholders approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$26 per common share, implying a payout ratio of 72.7 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$35.76 last year.
Photo: CNA
The company’s net profit surged 119 percent year-on-year to NT$26.65 billion (US$952.9 million) last year. Revenue rose 17 percent annually to NT$412.8 billion last year.
For the second half of the year, Hsu said that demand for Asustek products is strong, especially for high-end gaming computer series and peripherals, based on orders on hand.
Chromebooks targeting the e-learning market in the US are back to normal levels of inventory, while gaming computer inventory is relatively low, indicating stronger momentum.
Average notebook computer inventory is higher than that of gaming computers, but remains below normal levels.
A shortage of key components is a challenge for Asustek, he said.
“The parts problem remains severe this year,” Hsu said. “We’ve already called upon internal research and development resources to tackle the issue. Although the problem has not been not solved, we believe we’ll do better this year than last year.”
Hsu said he expects the return to offices to bring a wave of office machine upgrades.
“While analysts vary, many think once the pandemic subsides, most businesses will want their workers to go back to the office,” Hsu said, “This, along with Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system, will trigger a wave of office PC updates as older machines will not be able to adapt to Windows 11.”
While the global PC market is likely to weaken next year, Asustek is nonetheless setting a high growth target, Hsu said.
