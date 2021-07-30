UNITED STATES
Fed to retain monetary policy
The economic recovery is showing signs of progress, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is not yet ready to end the easy monetary policies it implemented as the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Widespread vaccinations have helped boost business activity and employment, although the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic “have shown improvement, but have not fully recovered,” the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee announced following its two-day meeting. The committee cautioned that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” and again pledged to keep those policies in place until it sees “substantial further progress” on its maximum employment and inflation targets.
GERMANY
Unemployment declines
The labor market continued to recover this month as businesses rebuilt their workforce to cope with continuously strengthening demand. Unemployment in Europe’s largest economy fell by 91,000 this month, more than economists expected, pushing down the jobless rate to 5.7 percent. Manufacturers are reporting full order books and services are bouncing back following the end of COVID-19 lockdowns. The IMF this week raised its growth forecast for Germany to 4.1 percent next year, arguing that momentum would pick up later in the year.
TECHNOLOGY
Nokia boosts outlook
Network equipment maker Nokia Oyj yesterday revised up its outlook for this year, as it posted an almost four-fold increase in profit for the second quarter. The Finnish telecom giant announced a net profit of 344 million euros (US$409 million) for the April-to-June quarter, up from 94 million euros one year earlier. A 4.3 percent increase in turnover to 5.3 billion euros outstripped analysts’ expectations of 5.15 billion, according to Factset. Nokia’s expectations for this year’s comparable operating margin would increase to 10 to 12 percent, up from 7 to 10 percent, while full-year net sales would be adjusted upward by almost 1 billion euros to 21.7 billion to 22.7 billion euros.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vaccine boosts AZ sales
AstraZeneca’s (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine generated US$1.2 billion in sales in the first half of the year, the British pharmaceuticals giant said yesterday. The group shipped about 319 million doses worldwide during the period, which included US$572 million of sales in Europe and US$455 million in emerging markets. The group added that net profit jumped 40 percent to US$2.1 billion in the first half. Total revenue increased by almost a quarter to US$15.5 billion. Removing the COVID-19 vaccine, total revenue increased by 14 percent to about US$14.4 billion.
AUTOMAKERS
Volkswagen posts strong H1
Volkswagen AG yesterday posted strong first-half profit, but cut this year’s forecast for vehicle deliveries over a worsening shortage of semiconductor chips. The group — which includes Porsche, Audi, Seat and Skoda — lifted its profit target for the year after high-end vehicles drove “record” performance over the first six months. Volkswagen said it was targeting an operating return on sales, a closely watched measure of performance, of 6 to 7.5 percent. The previous goal had been 5.5 to 7 percent. Adjusted operating profit, before special items, reached 11.4 billion euros, higher than the 10 billion euros achieved over the same period before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass