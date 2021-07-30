World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Fed to retain monetary policy

The economic recovery is showing signs of progress, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is not yet ready to end the easy monetary policies it implemented as the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Widespread vaccinations have helped boost business activity and employment, although the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic “have shown improvement, but have not fully recovered,” the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee announced following its two-day meeting. The committee cautioned that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” and again pledged to keep those policies in place until it sees “substantial further progress” on its maximum employment and inflation targets.

GERMANY

Unemployment declines

The labor market continued to recover this month as businesses rebuilt their workforce to cope with continuously strengthening demand. Unemployment in Europe’s largest economy fell by 91,000 this month, more than economists expected, pushing down the jobless rate to 5.7 percent. Manufacturers are reporting full order books and services are bouncing back following the end of COVID-19 lockdowns. The IMF this week raised its growth forecast for Germany to 4.1 percent next year, arguing that momentum would pick up later in the year.

TECHNOLOGY

Nokia boosts outlook

Network equipment maker Nokia Oyj yesterday revised up its outlook for this year, as it posted an almost four-fold increase in profit for the second quarter. The Finnish telecom giant announced a net profit of 344 million euros (US$409 million) for the April-to-June quarter, up from 94 million euros one year earlier. A 4.3 percent increase in turnover to 5.3 billion euros outstripped analysts’ expectations of 5.15 billion, according to Factset. Nokia’s expectations for this year’s comparable operating margin would increase to 10 to 12 percent, up from 7 to 10 percent, while full-year net sales would be adjusted upward by almost 1 billion euros to 21.7 billion to 22.7 billion euros.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Vaccine boosts AZ sales

AstraZeneca’s (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine generated US$1.2 billion in sales in the first half of the year, the British pharmaceuticals giant said yesterday. The group shipped about 319 million doses worldwide during the period, which included US$572 million of sales in Europe and US$455 million in emerging markets. The group added that net profit jumped 40 percent to US$2.1 billion in the first half. Total revenue increased by almost a quarter to US$15.5 billion. Removing the COVID-19 vaccine, total revenue increased by 14 percent to about US$14.4 billion.

AUTOMAKERS

Volkswagen posts strong H1

Volkswagen AG yesterday posted strong first-half profit, but cut this year’s forecast for vehicle deliveries over a worsening shortage of semiconductor chips. The group — which includes Porsche, Audi, Seat and Skoda — lifted its profit target for the year after high-end vehicles drove “record” performance over the first six months. Volkswagen said it was targeting an operating return on sales, a closely watched measure of performance, of 6 to 7.5 percent. The previous goal had been 5.5 to 7 percent. Adjusted operating profit, before special items, reached 11.4 billion euros, higher than the 10 billion euros achieved over the same period before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.