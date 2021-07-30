Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the second quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its shares sinking.
Profit rose to US$10.4 billion on revenue of US$29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year, mainly from an increase in ad revenue, Facebook said.
The number of people using the social network monthly climbed to 2.9 billion, a year-on-year gain of 7 percent, while about 3.5 billion people used at least one of the company’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
Photo: AFP
“We had a strong quarter, as we continue to help businesses grow and people stay connected,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release.
Facebook shares slipped about 4 percent, as the tech giant warned that growth was expected to slow due to regulatory actions and a tweak to Apple Inc’s iPhone operating software that could hurt its ad targeting.
“We continue to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates,” Facebook said in the earnings release.
The move by Apple early this year has sparked a rift with Facebook and other tech rivals, and could have major implications for data privacy and the mobile ecosystem.
Apple began requiring apps to tell users of its mobile devices what tracking information they want to collect and get permission to do so.
Opting out of being tracked makes it harder for companies such as Facebook to target the ads on which they depend for revenue.
“This has been very challenging for advertisers and we’re working with them to help navigate these changes,” Facebook chief financial officer David Wehner said on an earnings call.
Facebook won dismissal of a case brought in US federal court last year, but authorities are seeking to refile the case, which could potentially lead to a breakup of the social media giant.
The company is on track to bring in more than US$100 billion in annual ad revenue for the first time, according to industry tracker eMarketer.
Google is the top digital ad publisher with nearly 29 percent of the market, while Facebook has the second-largest share with just shy of 24 percent, eMarketer reported.
“This quarter’s Facebook results are extremely strong and show little sign of impact from Apple’s iOS update as of yet,” eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson said.
The current quarter “will be a much more important quarter to pay attention to, as the full effects of the Apple update take hold,” she added.
Ad revenue gains were driven by increasing prices, with “enormous” demand for Facebook and Instagram ad space driving competition, the analyst said.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass