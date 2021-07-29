CHEMICALS
BASF raises profit target
German chemicals group BASF AG yesterday raised its targets for this year after strong demand and higher prices boosted its second-quarter performance. The Ludwigshafen-based group booked a net profit of 1.65 billion euros (US$1.95 billion) from April to last month, compared with a loss over the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 56 percent to 19.8 billion euros, it said in a statement, confirming preliminary results released on July 9. BASF said it now expects revenue to come in at 74 billion to 77 billion euros, compared with the 68 billion to 71 billion euros it forecast in April. Earnings before interest and taxes are forecast to reach 7 billion to 7.5 billion euros, compared with its previous target of 5 billion to 5.8 billion euros.
LUXURY GOODS
Gucci leads Kering rebound
French luxury group Kering SA on Tuesday said that its sales had surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, driven by its leading brand, Gucci, as profits surged higher. First-half sales hit 8 billion euros, beating consensus forecasts. While that was a 50 percent jump from the same period last year, when many of the shops of its brands were closed due to pandemic lockdowns, it was also an 8.4 percent rise from 2019. Net profit jumped to 1.5 billion euros. CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said the company had “resumed its trajectory of strong, profitable growth.”
AUTOMAKERS
Aston Martin sales up 224%
Automaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC yesterday reported a 224 percent jump in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just more than a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles sold from January to last month. “Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth,” executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said.
RESTAURANTS
US propels Starbucks sales
Starbucks Corp reported quarterly results that outpaced estimates on the back of a strong US recovery. Global same-store sales rose 73 percent in the fiscal third quarter that ended on June 27 compared with a year earlier. US same-store sales also beat estimates, and even grew 10 percent from two years ago — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — on strong cold beverage sales. However, same-store sales in China came in significantly below estimates, and average customer spending also declined. The Seattle-based coffee chain now sees comparable sales growing 18 to 20 percent in China, down from a previous range of 27 to 32 percent.
PROPERTY
UK house prices slide
UK house prices slid 0.5 percent to ￡244,229 (US339,136) this month, the first decline in four months, the Nationwide Building Society said yesterday. That compares with a forecast of 0.3 percent gain by economists in a Bloomberg survey, and follows an average gain of 1.6 percent from April to last month. The annual pace of increase slowed to 10.5 percent from a 17-year high of 13.4 percent. Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said underlying demand is likely to remain “solid” in the near term, underpinned by strong consumer confidence, low borrowing costs and a continued shortage of homes for sale.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass