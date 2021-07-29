World Business Quick Take

CHEMICALS

BASF raises profit target

German chemicals group BASF AG yesterday raised its targets for this year after strong demand and higher prices boosted its second-quarter performance. The Ludwigshafen-based group booked a net profit of 1.65 billion euros (US$1.95 billion) from April to last month, compared with a loss over the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 56 percent to 19.8 billion euros, it said in a statement, confirming preliminary results released on July 9. BASF said it now expects revenue to come in at 74 billion to 77 billion euros, compared with the 68 billion to 71 billion euros it forecast in April. Earnings before interest and taxes are forecast to reach 7 billion to 7.5 billion euros, compared with its previous target of 5 billion to 5.8 billion euros.

LUXURY GOODS

Gucci leads Kering rebound

French luxury group Kering SA on Tuesday said that its sales had surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, driven by its leading brand, Gucci, as profits surged higher. First-half sales hit 8 billion euros, beating consensus forecasts. While that was a 50 percent jump from the same period last year, when many of the shops of its brands were closed due to pandemic lockdowns, it was also an 8.4 percent rise from 2019. Net profit jumped to 1.5 billion euros. CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said the company had “resumed its trajectory of strong, profitable growth.”

AUTOMAKERS

Aston Martin sales up 224%

Automaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC yesterday reported a 224 percent jump in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just more than a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles sold from January to last month. “Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth,” executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

RESTAURANTS

US propels Starbucks sales

Starbucks Corp reported quarterly results that outpaced estimates on the back of a strong US recovery. Global same-store sales rose 73 percent in the fiscal third quarter that ended on June 27 compared with a year earlier. US same-store sales also beat estimates, and even grew 10 percent from two years ago — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — on strong cold beverage sales. However, same-store sales in China came in significantly below estimates, and average customer spending also declined. The Seattle-based coffee chain now sees comparable sales growing 18 to 20 percent in China, down from a previous range of 27 to 32 percent.

PROPERTY

UK house prices slide

UK house prices slid 0.5 percent to ￡244,229 (US339,136) this month, the first decline in four months, the Nationwide Building Society said yesterday. That compares with a forecast of 0.3 percent gain by economists in a Bloomberg survey, and follows an average gain of 1.6 percent from April to last month. The annual pace of increase slowed to 10.5 percent from a 17-year high of 13.4 percent. Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said underlying demand is likely to remain “solid” in the near term, underpinned by strong consumer confidence, low borrowing costs and a continued shortage of homes for sale.