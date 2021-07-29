Indian billionaire plans 70 planes for new airline

Bloomberg





Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is planning to invest in 70 aircraft within four years for a new airline he wants to set up in India on expectations that more people would travel by air.

Jhunjhunwala, who is considering investing US$35 million and would own 40 percent of the carrier, expects to get a no-objection certificate from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation in the next 15 days, he said in a Bloomberg Television interview yesterday.

The ultra-low-cost airline would be called Akasa Air and the team, which includes a former senior executive of Delta Air Lines Inc, is looking at planes that can carry 180 passengers, he said.

It is a bold bet by Jhunjhunwala, who is known locally as India’s Warren Buffett, in a market that has seen some airlines collapse in the face of intense fare wars and high costs.

Still, what was once the world’s fastest-growing aviation market holds an allure and Jhunjhunwala is looking at opportunities to woo flyers with a brand new carrier offering low fares.

“For the culture of a company to be frugal you’ve to start off fresh,” Jhunjhunwala said. “I’m very, very bullish on India’s aviation sector in terms of demand.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines in India were struggling. Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, once the nation’s second-largest domestic carrier, ended operations in 2012, and Jet Airways India Ltd, which was recently approved to fly again, collapsed in 2019.

While demand for air travel has been hit globally, India’s aviation industry is at greater risk of delayed recovery as the threat of a third wave of infections looms.

That is not deterring Jhunjhunwala, who according to Forbes has an estimated net worth of about US$4.6 billion.

“I think some of the increment players may not recover,” he said. “I’ve got some of the best airline people in the world as my partners.”