Deutsche Bank returns to black in second quarter

SALES DRAG: While the German lender posted a net profit of 692 million euros, revenue slid 1% due to an 11% percent drop at its investment banking division

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany





Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest lender, yesterday posted a better-than-expected net profit for the second quarter, but revenues took a hit from an unfavorable court decision on banking fees.

Net profit for the April-to-June period reached 692 million euros (US$817 million), compared with a loss of 77 million euros a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Factset had forecast a smaller net profit of just under 430 million euros.

However, group revenues fell 1 percent to 6.2 billion euros, weighed down by an 11 percent drop in revenues at Deutsche’s investment banking division — the one-time problem child that has been a recent growth driver.

After an exceptionally strong performance in the first quarter, the investment unit’s revenues over the first six months of this year were still up 9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Deutsche’s retail banking unit suffered a setback from a ruling in April by the German Federal Court of Justice, which found that banks did not have the right to introduce checking account fees by assuming silent consent from customers.

The verdict has far-reaching consequences for Germany, where millions of retail bank customers can now claw back the fees.

Deutsche said it had lost 93 million euros in foregone revenues as a result of the ruling, and another 130 million in litigation costs.

The bank said it expected group revenues to be “essentially flat” this year after last year’s strong performance.

“All our businesses have contributed to the year-on-year profit growth,” Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing said.

“Our priority now is to continue with our disciplined execution of transformation, quarter by quarter,” he said.

Deutsche Bank last year posted its first annual profit since 2014, driven by gains at the investment banking division and cost-cutting measures. The bank is in the midst of a painful restructuring that includes shedding 18,000 jobs from 2019 to next year to reduce the number of employees globally to 74,000.

By the end of last month, Deutsche said it still had a workforce of 83,800 employees.