COVID-19: Australia’s CPI spikes to 3.8%

Bloomberg





Australia’s inflation surged last quarter, joining developed-world counterparts in spiking from last year’s lockdown-induced weakness, although a renewed COVID-19 outbreak is set to dampen pressures ahead.

Inflation accelerated to 3.8 percent in the three months through June from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2008, the statistics bureau said yesterday.

However, highlighting one-off factors such as free childcare that fueled the gain, the key core measure that strips out volatility only climbed an annual 1.6 percent.

A person scans a QR code before entering a store in South Yarra, Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“With demand crunched by lockdowns and a slower recovery expected into 2022 on account of more modest fiscal support, there’s little in the inflation reading or the outlook for the economy to shift the central bank’s sanguine outlook for prices and policy,” James McIntyre at Bloomberg Economics said. “We expect subdued wages growth to damp underlying inflation pressure.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expects inflation to dissipate as price indices lose the boost from the comparison with the depths of the pandemic last year, underscoring why it is running record-low interest rates and bond-buying programs.

Australia could be headed for a renewed bout of price weakness, with Greater Sydney struggling to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“The annual CPI movement was significantly influenced by COVID-19 related price changes from this time last year,” Michelle Marquardt, head of the bureau’s Prices Statistics, said in a statement.

“Key drivers included the full unwinding of the Federal Government’s free childcare package” and “a full return from the drop in fuel prices,” she said.

Other details in the report include:

The most significant increases in the second quarter were automotive fuel, up 6.5 percent, and medical and hospital services, up 2.4 percent due to the annual increase in private health insurance premiums.

Domestic holiday travel and accommodation fell 1.3 percent due to lower airfare prices. Increased competition and the government’s tourism package, which included subsidized airfares to selected destinations, drove the decline.

The report showed both quarterly core measures of inflation advancing 0.5 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier, in line with forecasts.

Like many other central banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve, the RBA has said above-target inflation readings would be a temporary phenomenon rather than an escalating problem it needs to nip in the bud.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his colleagues expect the attention to return to stoking inflation once the transitory phase passes.

Lowe earlier this month announced a slight paring back in bond buying to reflect the strength of the economy. However, the sharp deterioration in the COVID-19 situation since then is prompting some economists to predict he would defer that taper at next week’s meeting. Many now expect the economy would contract this quarter.