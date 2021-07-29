EQUITIES
TAIEX falters despite rebound
Shares in the local market closed lower yesterday, as selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector following volatility in tech stocks on US markets overnight, dealers said, adding that local stocks rebounded late in the session as investors bought into old economy stocks. The TAIEX ended down 134.65 points, or 0.78 percent, at 17,135.22. Turnover totaled NT$555.483 billion (US$19.84 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$22.02 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Market sentiment remained haunted by recent large foreign institutional selling,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “Investors should pay attention to the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policymaking meeting, which could move the US markets and influence foreign institutional investors’ strategies on the Taiwanese market.”
SEMICONDUCTORS
Global shipments up 6%
Shipments increased 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3,534 million square inches in the second quarter, surpassing a record set in the first quarter, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry on Tuesday. Second-quarter silicon wafer shipments grew 12 percent from the 3,152 million square inches year-on-year, the group said in a news release. “Demand for wafers continues to grow strongly driven by multiple end applications,” group chairman Neil Weaver said. “The supply of silicon for both 300mm and 200mm applications is tightening as demand continues to outstrip supply,” said Weaver, who is vice president of product development and applications engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America Inc.
SMARTPHONES
Chinese market down 11%
Shipments in China contracted 11 percent in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) business due to US sanctions, data from research firm International Data Corp (IDC) showed. Budget mobile phone brand Honor (榮耀), which was spun off from Huawei in the wake of the imposition of sanctions, entered the top five in the country for the first time, despite the brand’s shipments being down about 46 percent, IDC said. In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added. Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) was China’s top brand with a 23.8 percent market share, followed by Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Apple Inc, IDC data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Macronix touts vaccine plan
Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) on Tuesday said that a plan to buy 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses has been approved by its board of directors. The company plans to spend NT$2 billion on the vaccines and reserve 40 percent of them for its employees and employees of suppliers, while donating the remaining 60 percent to the government, Macronix said in a statement, adding that it is seeking to buy the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or another WHO-certified jab. The firm seeks to lower the risk of infection among its employees, with a focus on those who do business abroad, the company said, adding that government approval is pending. Macronix’s plan follows efforts by other private entities to purchase vaccines following slow deliveries of vaccines ordered by the government.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass