EQUITIES

TAIEX falters despite rebound

Shares in the local market closed lower yesterday, as selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector following volatility in tech stocks on US markets overnight, dealers said, adding that local stocks rebounded late in the session as investors bought into old economy stocks. The TAIEX ended down 134.65 points, or 0.78 percent, at 17,135.22. Turnover totaled NT$555.483 billion (US$19.84 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$22.02 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Market sentiment remained haunted by recent large foreign institutional selling,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “Investors should pay attention to the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policymaking meeting, which could move the US markets and influence foreign institutional investors’ strategies on the Taiwanese market.”

SEMICONDUCTORS

Global shipments up 6%

Shipments increased 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3,534 million square inches in the second quarter, surpassing a record set in the first quarter, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry on Tuesday. Second-quarter silicon wafer shipments grew 12 percent from the 3,152 million square inches year-on-year, the group said in a news release. “Demand for wafers continues to grow strongly driven by multiple end applications,” group chairman Neil Weaver said. “The supply of silicon for both 300mm and 200mm applications is tightening as demand continues to outstrip supply,” said Weaver, who is vice president of product development and applications engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America Inc.

SMARTPHONES

Chinese market down 11%

Shipments in China contracted 11 percent in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) business due to US sanctions, data from research firm International Data Corp (IDC) showed. Budget mobile phone brand Honor (榮耀), which was spun off from Huawei in the wake of the imposition of sanctions, entered the top five in the country for the first time, despite the brand’s shipments being down about 46 percent, IDC said. In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added. Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) was China’s top brand with a 23.8 percent market share, followed by Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Apple Inc, IDC data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Macronix touts vaccine plan

Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) on Tuesday said that a plan to buy 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses has been approved by its board of directors. The company plans to spend NT$2 billion on the vaccines and reserve 40 percent of them for its employees and employees of suppliers, while donating the remaining 60 percent to the government, Macronix said in a statement, adding that it is seeking to buy the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or another WHO-certified jab. The firm seeks to lower the risk of infection among its employees, with a focus on those who do business abroad, the company said, adding that government approval is pending. Macronix’s plan follows efforts by other private entities to purchase vaccines following slow deliveries of vaccines ordered by the government.