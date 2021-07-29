Tatung chairman expects to report profit this year

Tatung Co (大同) might return to profitability this year, Tatung chairman Lu Ming-kuang (盧明光) said yesterday.

Lu made the remarks after an annual general meeting of Actron Technology Corp (朋程科技), where he is also chairman, at the automotive electronic diode supplier’s headquarters in Taoyuan’s Nankan District (南崁), the Central News Agency reported.

If Tatung’s business in the second half of the year continues to be as good as or better than the first half, the firm might end the year in the black, he said.

Tatung Co chairman Lu Ming-kuang, standing, speaks at the annual general meeting of Actron Technology Corp in Taoyuan’s Nankan District yesterday. Lu is also chairman of Actron. Photo: CNA

“Last year, Tatung lost NT$1.08 billion [US$38.56 million], and this year, the company continued to lose NT$300 million in the first quarter,” Lu said. “The numbers for the second quarter are not out yet, but it looks like the company could report profits of NT$700 million to NT$800 million.”

For next year, Tatung aims to post a profit at all of its nine departments and 10 subsidiaries, Lu said.

“Next year, we will see a substantial improvement in Tatung’s financial structure,” he said. “By 2023, we hope to be on solid financial footing and return to normal lending rates.”

REVAMPED MANAGEMENT

Under the management of the founding Lin (林) family, Tatung has over the past few years been accused of mismanagement, leading to the ouster of former chairwoman Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) under the pressure of activist shareholders last year.

It has been a decade since the company last paid a dividend.

Lu, dubbed the “king of acquisitions,” previously chaired Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美晶). At the age of 72, Lu took the post at Tatung in December last year, saying that he is planning to chair the firm for only three years.