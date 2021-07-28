SOUTH KOREA
Starbucks to sell stake
Starbucks Corp on Monday said that it would exit any direct ownership in South Korea, its fifth-largest market, selling the 50 percent stake it owns in a joint venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Pte. E-Mart, which owns 50 percent of Starbucks Coffee Korea, said it would acquire an additional 17.5 percent stake that would be worth 474 billion won (US$411.89 million). GIC is to own the remaining 32.5 percent of the venture, Starbucks said. The US coffee chain operates more than 1,500 stores across 78 cities in South Korea, where revenue rose 3.2 percent to 1.93 trillion won last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
TECHNOLOGY
WeChat halts registrations
Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users in mainland China as it undergoes a technical upgrade “to align with relevant laws and regulations,” the country’s dominant instant messaging platform said yesterday. “We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement to reporters. “During this time, registration of new Weixin (微信) personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended. Registration services will be restored after the upgrade is complete, which is expected in early August,” the company said, using the app’s Chinese name.
LUXURY GOODS
LVMH profits bounce back
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s leading maker of luxury goods, said on Monday that sales and profits had bounced back strongly in the first six months of this year as demand soared after a pandemic-induced slump last year. LVMH, whose brands include Moet and Louis Vuitton, said that its first-half profit had risen substantially from the level in 2019, and was far above the first half of last year that was marred by lockdowns worldwide. The group’s net profit soared to 5.3 billion euros (US$6.3 billion) in the period, a 10-fold increase from a year earlier. First-half revenues were up by 53 percent on a 12-month basis.
AUSTRALIA
Wine tariffs to cost US$1.8bn
The government has said that Chinese tariffs on bottled wine exports could cost the industry at least A$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) over the five years through 2025 if there are no efforts to expand into other markets. Chinese imports of Australian wine would “cease entirely” as a result of crippling anti-dumping duties imposed by Beijing last year, government forecaster Abares said yesterday. The move, which effectively shut down access to the industry’s biggest market, would see export values in 2025 plunge by A$480 million if the sector does not grow trade with other countries, it said.
SINGAPORE
Start-up becomes unicorn
Nium Pte, a payments start-up serving businesses, became a rare fintech unicorn in the city-state after raising more than US$200 million in fresh funding. The company yesterday said that its value topped US$1 billion after a Series D round led by Menlo Park, California-based Riverwood Capital LLC. Other backers included Temasek Holdings Pte, Visa Inc, Vertex Ventures, Beacon Venture Capital and Rocket Capital. The city-state’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte also joined the round, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative