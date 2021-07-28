World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Starbucks to sell stake

Starbucks Corp on Monday said that it would exit any direct ownership in South Korea, its fifth-largest market, selling the 50 percent stake it owns in a joint venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Pte. E-Mart, which owns 50 percent of Starbucks Coffee Korea, said it would acquire an additional 17.5 percent stake that would be worth 474 billion won (US$411.89 million). GIC is to own the remaining 32.5 percent of the venture, Starbucks said. The US coffee chain operates more than 1,500 stores across 78 cities in South Korea, where revenue rose 3.2 percent to 1.93 trillion won last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

TECHNOLOGY

WeChat halts registrations

Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users in mainland China as it undergoes a technical upgrade “to align with relevant laws and regulations,” the country’s dominant instant messaging platform said yesterday. “We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement to reporters. “During this time, registration of new Weixin (微信) personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended. Registration services will be restored after the upgrade is complete, which is expected in early August,” the company said, using the app’s Chinese name.

LUXURY GOODS

LVMH profits bounce back

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s leading maker of luxury goods, said on Monday that sales and profits had bounced back strongly in the first six months of this year as demand soared after a pandemic-induced slump last year. LVMH, whose brands include Moet and Louis Vuitton, said that its first-half profit had risen substantially from the level in 2019, and was far above the first half of last year that was marred by lockdowns worldwide. The group’s net profit soared to 5.3 billion euros (US$6.3 billion) in the period, a 10-fold increase from a year earlier. First-half revenues were up by 53 percent on a 12-month basis.

AUSTRALIA

Wine tariffs to cost US$1.8bn

The government has said that Chinese tariffs on bottled wine exports could cost the industry at least A$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) over the five years through 2025 if there are no efforts to expand into other markets. Chinese imports of Australian wine would “cease entirely” as a result of crippling anti-dumping duties imposed by Beijing last year, government forecaster Abares said yesterday. The move, which effectively shut down access to the industry’s biggest market, would see export values in 2025 plunge by A$480 million if the sector does not grow trade with other countries, it said.

SINGAPORE

Start-up becomes unicorn

Nium Pte, a payments start-up serving businesses, became a rare fintech unicorn in the city-state after raising more than US$200 million in fresh funding. The company yesterday said that its value topped US$1 billion after a Series D round led by Menlo Park, California-based Riverwood Capital LLC. Other backers included Temasek Holdings Pte, Visa Inc, Vertex Ventures, Beacon Venture Capital and Rocket Capital. The city-state’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte also joined the round, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named.