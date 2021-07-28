Facebook assembles expert team to build ‘metaverse’

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Facebook Inc on Monday said it was combining specialists from across its hardware, gaming and virtual reality units to build an immersive digital world known as the “metaverse.”

The “metaverse,” a term coined by science-fiction writer Neal Stephenson, refers to a shared online world in which multiple users can hang out, spend money, consume media and potentially even work.

The project is seen as central to Facebook’s future by chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg has said he thinks it makes sense to invest deeply to shape what he bets will be the next big computing platform.

“I believe the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile Internet, and creating this product group is the next step in our journey to help build it,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Today we’re standing up a Metaverse product group ... to bring together the teams focused on responsibly building this ambitious work,” Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth said in a post. “The defining quality of the Metaverse will be presence — the feeling of really being there with people.”

Facebook hardware, such as Portal smart-screens and Oculus virtual reality head gear, are already tools for making people feel close together, despite being far apart, Bosworth said.

“To achieve our full vision of the Metaverse, we also need to build the connective tissue between these spaces,” he said.

Vishal Shah from the Instagram team is to head a new Metaverse Product Group.

Epic Games Inc, the US company behind video game sensation Fortnite, early this year announced that it raised US$1 billion in new funding, with some of that money to support its vision of the metaverse.

Hit video games such as Fortnite have seen use soar during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their creators see potential to expand to virtual parties, get-togethers or work events.