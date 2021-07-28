EQUITIES
Selling fears prompt fall
Shares in Taiwan fell yesterday, with selling across the board, amid lingering concerns that foreign institutional investors would continue to cut their holdings, dealers said. Select old-economy stocks came under heavy pressure as regulators prepared to tighten their monitoring of day-trading practices, but the electronics sector stayed resilient, preventing the broader market from falling further, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 133.69 points, or 0.77 percent, at 17,269.87. Turnover totaled NT$504.894 billion (US$18 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$3.60 billion of shares on the main board. Prior to yesterday, foreign institutional investors’ had sold a net NT$98.29 billion since the start of this month, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. A warning system on day trading is to be implemented on Aug. 27.
LENSES
Largan proposes dividend
Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, yesterday said that it has proposed a cash dividend of NT$91.5 per share on last year’s earnings, which would be the highest payout in the company’s history. Largan said in a statement that its board of directors gave the proposal a green light, but it still has to be approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting on Aug. 25. Largan posted a net profit of NT$24.53 billion last year, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$182.9. Based on the proposed cash dividend, the payout ratio was 50.03 percent, the first time in seven years that it has proposed a payout ratio of more than 50 percent. In the first six months of this year, Largan posted NT$8.28 billion in net profit, or EPS of NT$61.69.
ELECTRONICS
Coretronic reports EPS
Coretronic Corp (中強光電), a manufacturer of LCD backlight modules, yesterday reported EPS of NT$1.4 for the second quarter and NT$2.39 for the first half of the year, although its business was affected by a shortage of components and shipping containers. For this quarter, Coretronic president Sarah Lin (林惠姿) said that an increase in demand for TV LCD modules and components, as well as proportional-integral-derivative products, would help improve the company’s average selling prices, although the container shortage has not eased. While laptop shipments are expected to rise this quarter, the issue of material shortages remains, Lin said. Coretronic plans to start construction of its second plant in Vietnam by the end of this year, with mass production likely to begin in the first half of 2023 at the earliest, she said.
ELECTRONICS
Team Group inks deal
Team Group Inc (十銓科技), a supplier of memory modules and electronics, yesterday said it has inked a distribution agreement with US-based Synnex Corp to bolster its presence in North America. Synnex is a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. The agreement is to begin with gaming memory solutions from Team Group’s T-FORCE brand and the company’s solid-state drives, a top choice for computer upgrades, the company said in a news release. “As virtual learning and remote work continue, Team Group’s innovative products provide our partners with a cutting-edge option for gaming and computer memory upgrades,” Synnex executive vice president for product management Gary Palenbaum said in the release.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative