EQUITIES

Selling fears prompt fall

Shares in Taiwan fell yesterday, with selling across the board, amid lingering concerns that foreign institutional investors would continue to cut their holdings, dealers said. Select old-economy stocks came under heavy pressure as regulators prepared to tighten their monitoring of day-trading practices, but the electronics sector stayed resilient, preventing the broader market from falling further, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 133.69 points, or 0.77 percent, at 17,269.87. Turnover totaled NT$504.894 billion (US$18 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$3.60 billion of shares on the main board. Prior to yesterday, foreign institutional investors’ had sold a net NT$98.29 billion since the start of this month, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. A warning system on day trading is to be implemented on Aug. 27.

LENSES

Largan proposes dividend

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, yesterday said that it has proposed a cash dividend of NT$91.5 per share on last year’s earnings, which would be the highest payout in the company’s history. Largan said in a statement that its board of directors gave the proposal a green light, but it still has to be approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting on Aug. 25. Largan posted a net profit of NT$24.53 billion last year, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$182.9. Based on the proposed cash dividend, the payout ratio was 50.03 percent, the first time in seven years that it has proposed a payout ratio of more than 50 percent. In the first six months of this year, Largan posted NT$8.28 billion in net profit, or EPS of NT$61.69.

ELECTRONICS

Coretronic reports EPS

Coretronic Corp (中強光電), a manufacturer of LCD backlight modules, yesterday reported EPS of NT$1.4 for the second quarter and NT$2.39 for the first half of the year, although its business was affected by a shortage of components and shipping containers. For this quarter, Coretronic president Sarah Lin (林惠姿) said that an increase in demand for TV LCD modules and components, as well as proportional-integral-derivative products, would help improve the company’s average selling prices, although the container shortage has not eased. While laptop shipments are expected to rise this quarter, the issue of material shortages remains, Lin said. Coretronic plans to start construction of its second plant in Vietnam by the end of this year, with mass production likely to begin in the first half of 2023 at the earliest, she said.

ELECTRONICS

Team Group inks deal

Team Group Inc (十銓科技), a supplier of memory modules and electronics, yesterday said it has inked a distribution agreement with US-based Synnex Corp to bolster its presence in North America. Synnex is a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. The agreement is to begin with gaming memory solutions from Team Group’s T-FORCE brand and the company’s solid-state drives, a top choice for computer upgrades, the company said in a news release. “As virtual learning and remote work continue, Team Group’s innovative products provide our partners with a cutting-edge option for gaming and computer memory upgrades,” Synnex executive vice president for product management Gary Palenbaum said in the release.