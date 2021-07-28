Consumer confidence picked up this month as consumer activity is set to regain momentum after the government yesterday allowed the conditional resumption of dine-in services at restaurants and the reopening of recreational facilities, a survey released yesterday by National Central University found.
The consumer confidence index rose to 76.92, an increase of 6.44 points from last month, with all six constituents rising, in line with improving sentiment, the monthly survey said.
“The sub-index on consumption of durable goods posted the steepest advance of 16.95 points to 111.2, as people looked forward to spending amid talk of a conditional opening,” said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.
The survey was conducted last week when health authorities voiced plans to ease anti-virus measures, but warned people against letting their guard down, Wu said, adding that the increase this month more than offset last month’s losses.
Scores of more than 100 indicate optimism, while values below the threshold suggest pessimism.
The reading on stock investment sentiment gained 7.8 points to 56.3, suggesting a noticeable pickup, although the gauge stayed in pessimistic territory, Wu said.
The gauges on household incomes and the job market for the coming six months both rose 4.4 points to 91.6 and 70.65 respectively, as the worst has likely passed for the service sector, he said.
The government has said that a drastic increase in unemployment is temporary and that it would introduce stimulus programs to invigorate consumer activity when it is safe to do so.
The gauge on consumer prices increased 2.8 points to 42.65, reflecting public discontent over price levels, the survey said.
The sub-index on economic outlook grew 2.3 points to 89.1, as people are generally positive about the nation’s economic health, it said.
The center polled 2,884 adults by telephone.
