World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Firm confidence slips

Domestic business confidence unexpectedly slipped this month, signaling concern that supply bottlenecks and resurgent infections could slow the nation’s recovery. A gauge by the Munich-based Ifo Institute fell to 100.8 from 101.7 last month. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected an improvement. An index measuring expectations slipped to the lowest in three months, while conditions continued to improve. The outlook is “significantly less optimistic,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “Supply bottlenecks and concerns over newly rising infection numbers are weighing on the German economy.”

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Li Auto plans HK listing

Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) has been approved by the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) for a listing in the territory, following in the steps of its rival, XPeng Inc (小鵬汽車), which completed a share sale there last month. US-traded Li Auto could raise US$1 billion to US$2 billion in the listing, people with knowledge of the matter said. Its updated listing documents were published on the HKEX’s Web site yesterday, indicating that it has received approval from the exchange. A Li Auto spokeswoman said the firm would not comment beyond the prospectus.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin jumps on Amazon tip

The cryptocurrency bitcoin jumped 10 percent to a five-week high of US$39,850, while ether gained 7.35 percent to US$2,353, after London’s City A.M. newspaper cited an unnamed “insider” over the weekend as saying that Amazon.com Inc is looking to accept bitcoin payments by the end of the year. Over the weekend, the coin’s price topped its 50-day moving average, a trend some view as positive. Amazon last week advertised a job vacancy for a digital currency product lead, stirring speculation that it might accept digital coins for transactions. The report followed Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey’s comment on Friday that the digital currency is a “big part” of the social media firm’s future.

BANKING

Credit Suisse settles scandal

Credit Suisse Group AG said that it has reached a settlement with its former wealth management executive Iqbal Khan and a private detective firm, calling to a close a spying scandal that rocked one of Europe’s biggest lenders and last year led to the ouster of chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam. “All involved parties have agreed to settle, and this matter is now closed,” a bank spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that it had reached a settlement with Khan, his wife and the private detective firm Investigo. No further details were disclosed. A probe by Swiss financial regulator FINMA over the firm’s surveillance activities is ongoing.

AIRLINES

Mango in ‘business rescue’

South African Airways’ (SAA) subsidiary, Mango Airlines, is to enter into a local form of bankruptcy protection known as “business rescue,” SAA interim chief executive Thomas Kgokolo told eNCA television yesterday. SAA, which itself exited business rescue in April, is one of a handful of South African state firms that depended on government bailouts, placing the national budget under huge strain. “What we can say is that the board and shareholders have agreed that Mango will go into business rescue,” Kgokolo said in the interview. “We are currently in consultation with our key stakeholders in terms of how we can manage that particular process,” Kgokolo said.