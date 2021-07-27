GERMANY
Firm confidence slips
Domestic business confidence unexpectedly slipped this month, signaling concern that supply bottlenecks and resurgent infections could slow the nation’s recovery. A gauge by the Munich-based Ifo Institute fell to 100.8 from 101.7 last month. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected an improvement. An index measuring expectations slipped to the lowest in three months, while conditions continued to improve. The outlook is “significantly less optimistic,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “Supply bottlenecks and concerns over newly rising infection numbers are weighing on the German economy.”
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Li Auto plans HK listing
Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) has been approved by the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) for a listing in the territory, following in the steps of its rival, XPeng Inc (小鵬汽車), which completed a share sale there last month. US-traded Li Auto could raise US$1 billion to US$2 billion in the listing, people with knowledge of the matter said. Its updated listing documents were published on the HKEX’s Web site yesterday, indicating that it has received approval from the exchange. A Li Auto spokeswoman said the firm would not comment beyond the prospectus.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Bitcoin jumps on Amazon tip
The cryptocurrency bitcoin jumped 10 percent to a five-week high of US$39,850, while ether gained 7.35 percent to US$2,353, after London’s City A.M. newspaper cited an unnamed “insider” over the weekend as saying that Amazon.com Inc is looking to accept bitcoin payments by the end of the year. Over the weekend, the coin’s price topped its 50-day moving average, a trend some view as positive. Amazon last week advertised a job vacancy for a digital currency product lead, stirring speculation that it might accept digital coins for transactions. The report followed Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey’s comment on Friday that the digital currency is a “big part” of the social media firm’s future.
BANKING
Credit Suisse settles scandal
Credit Suisse Group AG said that it has reached a settlement with its former wealth management executive Iqbal Khan and a private detective firm, calling to a close a spying scandal that rocked one of Europe’s biggest lenders and last year led to the ouster of chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam. “All involved parties have agreed to settle, and this matter is now closed,” a bank spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that it had reached a settlement with Khan, his wife and the private detective firm Investigo. No further details were disclosed. A probe by Swiss financial regulator FINMA over the firm’s surveillance activities is ongoing.
AIRLINES
Mango in ‘business rescue’
South African Airways’ (SAA) subsidiary, Mango Airlines, is to enter into a local form of bankruptcy protection known as “business rescue,” SAA interim chief executive Thomas Kgokolo told eNCA television yesterday. SAA, which itself exited business rescue in April, is one of a handful of South African state firms that depended on government bailouts, placing the national budget under huge strain. “What we can say is that the board and shareholders have agreed that Mango will go into business rescue,” Kgokolo said in the interview. “We are currently in consultation with our key stakeholders in terms of how we can manage that particular process,” Kgokolo said.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative