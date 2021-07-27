Economy of Myanmar to contract 18%: World Bank

AFP, BANGKOK





Myanmar’s economy is expected to shrink by 18 percent this year, the World Bank said yesterday, as a result of massive unrest following a military coup and a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak.

The country has been in turmoil since the military took power in February and launched a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people, a local monitoring group has said.

A mass civil disobedience movement has also paralyzed the economy, with many banks shuttered and authorities unable to issue bills or collect taxes.

Locals line up with tanks to refill oxygen amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 14. Photo: Reuters

Already weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is “expected to contract 18 percent” in the Myanmar fiscal year ending in September, the lender said.

Shutdowns, strikes and Internet blackouts have reduced liquidity and constrained the banking sector, it said, with the kyat depreciating by about 23 percent against the US dollar.

The contraction would mean that Myanmar’s economy is “about 30 percent smaller than it would have been in the absence of COVID-19 and the military takeover,” it said.

The proportion of the country’s population living in poverty was “also likely to more than double” by the beginning of next year, compared with 2019 levels, it added.

Investors piled into Myanmar after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalization in the country of more than 50 million people.

Since the military takeover, several foreign investors have suspended operations or pulled out completely.

Norwegian telecom giant Telenor ASA earlier this month announced that it was selling its Myanmar subsidiary, which is one of the leading operators in the country, with 18 million mobile phone subscribers.

The military has justified its power grab as a means of protecting democracy, alleging electoral fraud in the election held in November last year, which was won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy.