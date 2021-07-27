Dutch health technology company Royal Philips NV on Monday beat analysts’ expectations with a jump in second-quarter core earnings to 532 million euros (US$627 million), as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spur demand for hospital equipment.
Analysts polled by the company had on average expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) to rise to 519 million euros in the April-to-June period, up from 390 million euros last year.
Philips sells products ranging from toothbrushes to medical imaging systems, and is a competitor of General Electric Co and Siemens Healthineers AG.
Comparable sales increased 9 percent, beating an average expectation of a 7.3 percent rise.
However, sales in its connected care division fell, dragged lower by its sleep and respiratory care business.
The company reported an additional provision of 250 million euros, following an earlier provision in the first quarter of this year, as it works to repair and replace millions of sleep devices that it had to recall earlier last month.
Last month, Philips recalled up to 4 million breathing devices and ventilators because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer.
“We are in discussions with the relevant regulatory authorities to obtain authorization to start deploying the repair kits and replacement devices that we are producing,” Philips chief executive Frans van Houten said in a statement.
The US Food and Drug Administration last week classified the recall of Philips’ breathing devices and ventilators as the most serious type of recall, saying that the use of these devices might cause serious injury or death.
The Amsterdam-based company confirmed its forecast of comparable sales growth in the low to middle single-digit percentages for the whole of this year.
Philips also announced a share buyback program worth as much as 1.5 billion euros.
The company said that it aims to buy back as much as 4 percent of its stock over a three-year period starting this quarter.
