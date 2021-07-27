Ryanair losses widen on virus travel restrictions

AFP, LONDON





Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings PLC yesterday announced a widening of losses in its first quarter, hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions in Europe.

Losses after taxes hit 272.6 million euros (US$321.2 million) in the group’s first quarter, or the three months to June 30.

That compared with a net loss of 185.1 million euros a year earlier for the Dublin-based carrier that flies mainly throughout Europe.

“COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during the first quarter with most Easter flights canceled and a slower-than-expected easing of EU government travel restrictions into May and June,” Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O’Leary said in the company’s earnings statement.

Costs more than doubled in its first quarter, offsetting a near trebling of revenues.

However, traveler numbers soared to 8.1 million from just 500,000 one year earlier.

Ryanair experienced a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand into August and September,” O’Leary said, adding that the airline expects the rebound to continue.

“We are encouraged by the high rate of vaccinations across Europe,” he said. “If, as is presently predicted, most of Europe’s adult population is fully vaccinated by September, then we believe that we can look forward to a strong recovery in air travel for the second half of the fiscal year.”

Ryanair has been adding seats faster than most competitors and keeping fares low to fill airplanes as travel starts to recover in Europe.

Receipts from add-ons such as priority boarding and seat reservations are to help support margins until demand recovers fully, Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan told Bloomberg Television.

“We would hope in Q2 that we make a profit,” he said. “A lot will depend on how that final outcome is, but we have a lot of hopes as we get into the autumn as well. Germany and central and Eastern Europe have been very strong.”

Britain, Ryanair’s biggest market, remains a question mark.

Frequent changes to travel restrictions combined with costly testing requirements have led people there to travel less this summer, although even there things are “picking up again,” Sorahan said.

With travel restrictions easing, Ryanair earlier this month announced plans to hire more than 2,000 pilots.

At the start of the pandemic, it had slashed 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, or 15 percent of staff, mirroring moves by airlines globally to save cash in the face of collapsing demand.

Ryanair had in May posted an annual net loss of 1.0 billion euros as the pandemic grounded planes.