Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings PLC yesterday announced a widening of losses in its first quarter, hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions in Europe.
Losses after taxes hit 272.6 million euros (US$321.2 million) in the group’s first quarter, or the three months to June 30.
That compared with a net loss of 185.1 million euros a year earlier for the Dublin-based carrier that flies mainly throughout Europe.
“COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during the first quarter with most Easter flights canceled and a slower-than-expected easing of EU government travel restrictions into May and June,” Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O’Leary said in the company’s earnings statement.
Costs more than doubled in its first quarter, offsetting a near trebling of revenues.
However, traveler numbers soared to 8.1 million from just 500,000 one year earlier.
Ryanair experienced a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand into August and September,” O’Leary said, adding that the airline expects the rebound to continue.
“We are encouraged by the high rate of vaccinations across Europe,” he said. “If, as is presently predicted, most of Europe’s adult population is fully vaccinated by September, then we believe that we can look forward to a strong recovery in air travel for the second half of the fiscal year.”
Ryanair has been adding seats faster than most competitors and keeping fares low to fill airplanes as travel starts to recover in Europe.
Receipts from add-ons such as priority boarding and seat reservations are to help support margins until demand recovers fully, Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan told Bloomberg Television.
“We would hope in Q2 that we make a profit,” he said. “A lot will depend on how that final outcome is, but we have a lot of hopes as we get into the autumn as well. Germany and central and Eastern Europe have been very strong.”
Britain, Ryanair’s biggest market, remains a question mark.
Frequent changes to travel restrictions combined with costly testing requirements have led people there to travel less this summer, although even there things are “picking up again,” Sorahan said.
With travel restrictions easing, Ryanair earlier this month announced plans to hire more than 2,000 pilots.
At the start of the pandemic, it had slashed 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, or 15 percent of staff, mirroring moves by airlines globally to save cash in the face of collapsing demand.
Ryanair had in May posted an annual net loss of 1.0 billion euros as the pandemic grounded planes.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative