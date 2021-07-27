FOOTWEAR
Feng Tay unit stays shut
Footwear supplier Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) yesterday said that operations at its Vietnamese subsidiary, Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, would remain suspended until Sunday as the unit complies with local disease prevention measures. On July 17, Nike Inc supplier Feng Tay had to temporarily suspend operations at four of its Vietnamese subsidiaries — Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co and Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co — for about one week due to COVID-19 lockdowns. On Thursday last week, the firm also had to suspend operations at Vietnam Dona Standard for one week due to a lockdown. Vietnam is grappling with its worst COVID-19 outbreak. As the virus situation remains serious, the firm said that it would continue to enhance prevention measures while operations are halted.
Apparel
Pou Chen payout approved
Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that its shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share at an annual general meeting in Changhua County’s Fusing Township (福興). Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$1.64, the cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 30.49 percent. Pou Chen chairman Chan Lu-min (詹陸銘) told shareholders that he remains confident about the outlook for the athletic and casual footwear industry, but that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a risk for the company. Other risks include uneven recoveries around the world, changes in consumer behavior, the US government’s economic policies and volatility in global markets, Chan said. Pou Chen reported revenue of NT$249.95 billion (US$8.9 billion) last year, down 20.2 percent from a year earlier.
MANUFACTURING
Yuen Foong to pay NT$4
Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co (永豐餘消費品實業), which manufactures and sells toilet paper, sheets for masks and other products, yesterday said that its shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 per share, which represents a payout ratio of 65.36 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.12. The company, a unit of YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), posted revenue of NT$10.15 billion for last year, with net income of NT$1.49 billion. Company shares are traded on the Emerging Stock Board, but the firm plans to transfer to the main board after receiving permission from the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month.
BANKING
Lender boosts ‘baby benefit’
Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), the nation’s largest lender by number of branches, yesterday announced that it would enlarge the benefit package it offers to employees who have children, in a bid to encourage its workers to have bigger families. The bank said that the subsidy would increase from NT$60,000 to NT$100,000 for the first child, from NT$80,000 to NT$120,000 for the second and NT$100,000 to NT$150,000 for the third. Those who give birth to twins would receive between NT$300,000 and NT$220,000, it added. The bank said that it aims to provide a family-friendly work environment for employees, and to establish a comprehensive leave system, with paid prenatal, maternity, antenatal and paternity leave, as well as maternity and parental leave without pay.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative