Taiwan Business Quick Take

FOOTWEAR

Feng Tay unit stays shut

Footwear supplier Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) yesterday said that operations at its Vietnamese subsidiary, Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, would remain suspended until Sunday as the unit complies with local disease prevention measures. On July 17, Nike Inc supplier Feng Tay had to temporarily suspend operations at four of its Vietnamese subsidiaries — Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co and Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co — for about one week due to COVID-19 lockdowns. On Thursday last week, the firm also had to suspend operations at Vietnam Dona Standard for one week due to a lockdown. Vietnam is grappling with its worst COVID-19 outbreak. As the virus situation remains serious, the firm said that it would continue to enhance prevention measures while operations are halted.

Apparel

Pou Chen payout approved

Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that its shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share at an annual general meeting in Changhua County’s Fusing Township (福興). Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$1.64, the cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 30.49 percent. Pou Chen chairman Chan Lu-min (詹陸銘) told shareholders that he remains confident about the outlook for the athletic and casual footwear industry, but that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a risk for the company. Other risks include uneven recoveries around the world, changes in consumer behavior, the US government’s economic policies and volatility in global markets, Chan said. Pou Chen reported revenue of NT$249.95 billion (US$8.9 billion) last year, down 20.2 percent from a year earlier.

MANUFACTURING

Yuen Foong to pay NT$4

Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co (永豐餘消費品實業), which manufactures and sells toilet paper, sheets for masks and other products, yesterday said that its shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 per share, which represents a payout ratio of 65.36 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.12. The company, a unit of YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), posted revenue of NT$10.15 billion for last year, with net income of NT$1.49 billion. Company shares are traded on the Emerging Stock Board, but the firm plans to transfer to the main board after receiving permission from the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month.

BANKING

Lender boosts ‘baby benefit’

Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), the nation’s largest lender by number of branches, yesterday announced that it would enlarge the benefit package it offers to employees who have children, in a bid to encourage its workers to have bigger families. The bank said that the subsidy would increase from NT$60,000 to NT$100,000 for the first child, from NT$80,000 to NT$120,000 for the second and NT$100,000 to NT$150,000 for the third. Those who give birth to twins would receive between NT$300,000 and NT$220,000, it added. The bank said that it aims to provide a family-friendly work environment for employees, and to establish a comprehensive leave system, with paid prenatal, maternity, antenatal and paternity leave, as well as maternity and parental leave without pay.