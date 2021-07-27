Housing market recovery next quarter: developer

REAL ESTATE OPTIMISM: A COVID-19 outbreak and level 3 restrictions put a damper on the market, but it is not a recession, a luxury housing developer said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





A local COVID-19 outbreak has chilled buying interest for real estate, but the market might stage a V-shaped recovery next quarter if the government can end the outbreak this quarter, luxury housing developer Huaku Development Co (華固建設) chairman Chung Jung-chang (鍾榮昌) told a Chinese-language newspaper yesterday.

Chung told the Commercial Times that the number of prospective buyers has dropped to 10 percent of previous levels amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert as people avoid going out and developers refrain from placing advertisements.

However, Chung said he is not worried, as the bleak situation would end once health authorities bring the outbreak under control as they did last year.

Huaku Development Co chairman Chung Jung-chang speaks at a ceremony commemorating the company’s 30th anniversary in Taipei on Jan. 7 last year. Photo: CNA

The housing market emerged from the negative effects of a virus outbreak last year within one quarter, Chung said, adding that the situation this year is much more serious.

It is almost impossible to sell presale homes without in-person interaction, so developers and builders have pushed back product launches and promotions until the situation returns to normal, he said.

The housing market is taking a break rather than entering a recession, Chung said, adding that he bases his observation on the nation’s robust economy, inflationary pressures and low interest rates.

Pessimism is not necessary unless the outbreak persists for years and wreaks havoc on GDP growth and the local bourse, he said.

Huaku and its peers are stepping up hygiene protocols and controlling operating costs as they await recovery, he added.

Huaku is looking to recognize profit from selling NT$14 billion (US$498.72 million) of residential and office space this year, the Taipei-based company said.

Revenue in the first six months of this year plunged 63 percent year-on-year to NT$2.86 billion, company data showed.

The company might fare better in the second half, as it is due to book income from a residential project on Taipei’s Dunhua N Road and an office building in the city’s Neihu District (內湖), Chung said.

Looking forward, Chung said that Huakuo has seized on increasing demand for industrial properties by launching presale projects in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) and Jhonghe District (中和), which should generate profit next year and beyond.

The company last month distributed a cash dividend of NT$7 per share based on last year’s net income of NT$2.78 billion, or earnings per share of NT$10.05.

The outbreak is delaying property purchases, rather than canceling them, Chung said.