The nation’s major theme parks are offering cut-throat discounts to attract visitors as recreational facilities conditionally reopen starting today, when a nationwide COVID-19 alert is to be lowered from level 3 to level 2.
Theme parks have been closed since May 19, when the government raised the nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 3 to tackle a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections.
Lihpao Land (麗寶樂園) in Taichung is this month offering six-month admission passes for NT$999 each, as long as they are activated by Oct. 10.
The offer — which doubles the admission period of its usual three-month pass, while keeping the price at the same level — is intended to motivate family visitors during the summer vacation, the park said.
Theme parks have been hit hard by strict anti-virus measures. The government first allowed a conditional opening on July 13. From today, a limit on gatherings is to be increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
Janfusun Fancy World (劍湖山世界) in Yunlin County is offering admission tickets at a discounted rate of NT$499 each, in addition to a free face shield until July 31.
The admission charge is NT$199 for medical professionals, military personnel and police officers in a show of gratitude for frontline workers, it said.
The park also invited students to stay at its Janfusun Prince Hotel (劍湖山王子大飯店) and visit the theme park for NT$1,250 per person.
Farglory Ocean Park (遠雄海洋公園) in Hualien County is to welcome visitors to its recreational facilities and for overnight stays starting next month in line with its summer program. The theme park has set capacity at 6,000 people.
Despite the reopening of outdoor leisure venues, visitors still need to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, including following social distancing and wearing a mask when not at home.
Meanwhile, people planning to visit scenic parks run by the Forestry Bureau, which charges entry fees, can check the Taiwan Forest Recreation’s Chinese-language Web site (https://recreation.forest.gov.tw) to see whether an area is full or not, the bureau said.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative