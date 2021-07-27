Theme parks slash prices for conditional reopening

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s major theme parks are offering cut-throat discounts to attract visitors as recreational facilities conditionally reopen starting today, when a nationwide COVID-19 alert is to be lowered from level 3 to level 2.

Theme parks have been closed since May 19, when the government raised the nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 3 to tackle a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

Lihpao Land (麗寶樂園) in Taichung is this month offering six-month admission passes for NT$999 each, as long as they are activated by Oct. 10.

The offer — which doubles the admission period of its usual three-month pass, while keeping the price at the same level — is intended to motivate family visitors during the summer vacation, the park said.

Theme parks have been hit hard by strict anti-virus measures. The government first allowed a conditional opening on July 13. From today, a limit on gatherings is to be increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Janfusun Fancy World (劍湖山世界) in Yunlin County is offering admission tickets at a discounted rate of NT$499 each, in addition to a free face shield until July 31.

The admission charge is NT$199 for medical professionals, military personnel and police officers in a show of gratitude for frontline workers, it said.

The park also invited students to stay at its Janfusun Prince Hotel (劍湖山王子大飯店) and visit the theme park for NT$1,250 per person.

Farglory Ocean Park (遠雄海洋公園) in Hualien County is to welcome visitors to its recreational facilities and for overnight stays starting next month in line with its summer program. The theme park has set capacity at 6,000 people.

Despite the reopening of outdoor leisure venues, visitors still need to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, including following social distancing and wearing a mask when not at home.

Meanwhile, people planning to visit scenic parks run by the Forestry Bureau, which charges entry fees, can check the Taiwan Forest Recreation’s Chinese-language Web site (https://recreation.forest.gov.tw) to see whether an area is full or not, the bureau said.