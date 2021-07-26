CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would cut gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter this week after raising prices by NT$0.1 per liter last week.
Diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter today, after rising by the same amount last week, the two companies said.
Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.6 per liter, but to ease the financial burden on consumers amid a COVID-19 outbreak, it decided to absorb part of the cost increase, CPC said.
After the adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to fall to NT$28.4, NT$29.9 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to increase to NT$25.8 per liter, the company said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Formosa said that prices at its stations are to increase to NT$28.4, NT$29.8 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to increase to NT$25.6 per liter.
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) is to use NT$16 billion (US$570.4 million) of its NT$29 billion in newly raised capital to lower its debt-to-asset ratio to less than 60 percent, it said yesterday. The container shipping company’s assets and liabilities were NT$208.85 billion and NT$146.4 billion respectively as of the end of March, indicating a debt-to-asset ratio of 70 percent, company data showed. Its major rivals had lower debt ratios. As of March 31, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) reported a debt-to-asset ratio of 61.6 percent, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) had an even lower ratio of 57.4 percent. After repaying debts,
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass