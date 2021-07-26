After last week’s rise, gas prices set to drop NT$0.2

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would cut gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter this week after raising prices by NT$0.1 per liter last week.

Diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter today, after rising by the same amount last week, the two companies said.

Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.6 per liter, but to ease the financial burden on consumers amid a COVID-19 outbreak, it decided to absorb part of the cost increase, CPC said.

After the adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to fall to NT$28.4, NT$29.9 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to increase to NT$25.8 per liter, the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Formosa said that prices at its stations are to increase to NT$28.4, NT$29.8 and NT$31.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to increase to NT$25.6 per liter.