The nation’s publicly listed firms raised NT$468.9 billion (US$16.73 billion) in fresh capital in the first half of the year, up 9.53 percent from last year, as companies moved to expand production capability, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.
Forty-two percent, or NT$196 billion, was raised by electronic component makers, 16 percent by infrastructure-related firms such as Taiwan Power Co (台電) and 13 percent by shipping firms such as Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the commission said.
Firms are to use half of the capital, or NT$199.3 billion, to pay down debts, down 12 percent from last year, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a videoconference.
Firms plan to spend about 37 percent, or NT$148.1 billion, to improve production lines, up 21 percent from NT$121.6 billion last year and a new record, Kuo said.
“Most firms planning to use the raised capital to expand capacity are in the electronic component sector,” Kuo said.
Eighty-four percent, or NT$397.4 billion, was raised domestically, up 4 percent from last year, while 15 percent came from overseas, up 54 percent, FSC data showed.
In the first six months, firms raised NT$22.91 billion through private placement, up 35 percent from last year, while BankTaiwan Life Insurance Co Ltd (臺銀人壽) raised NT$11 billion in March, Kuo said.
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) is to use NT$16 billion (US$570.4 million) of its NT$29 billion in newly raised capital to lower its debt-to-asset ratio to less than 60 percent, it said yesterday. The container shipping company’s assets and liabilities were NT$208.85 billion and NT$146.4 billion respectively as of the end of March, indicating a debt-to-asset ratio of 70 percent, company data showed. Its major rivals had lower debt ratios. As of March 31, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) reported a debt-to-asset ratio of 61.6 percent, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) had an even lower ratio of 57.4 percent. After repaying debts,
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass