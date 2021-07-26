Winners of May-to-June invoice draw announced

Staff writer, with CNA





The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$356,786) special prize in the May-to-June uniform invoice lottery is 51118051, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 37385202, while the winning numbers for the NT$200,000 first prize are 27461411, 99831976 and 10229515.

Invoice numbers that match the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers win NT$40,000, while those that match the last six digits win NT$10,000.

Uniform invoices are pictured in Taipei on June 3. Photo: CNA

A prize of NT$4,000 is given for invoices that match that last five digits of the first-prize numbers, while NT$1,000 is given for matching the last four digits and NT$200 for matching the last three.

An additional prize of NT$200 goes to numbers ending in 747.

The May-to-June lottery prizes can be claimed from Friday next week to Nov. 5, the ministry said.

Prizes of NT$1,000 or below can be redeemed at 7-Eleven, Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富), Family Mart Co (全家) and OK Mart Co (來來超商) convenience stores, as well as Pxmart Co Ltd (全聯實業) and Simple Mart (美廉社) supermarkets.

The invoices for prizes up to NT$40,000 can be redeemed at credit cooperatives, while First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (農業金庫) branches redeem invoices for all prizes, including those larger than NT$200,000.

The ministry also released the winning numbers of the electronic uniform invoices, including the 1 million invoices that won NT$500, the 16,000 invoices that won NT$2,000 and the 30 invoices that won NT$1 million.

Unlike the paper invoice draw, the winning electronic invoice numbers are drawn from the numbers stored in the cloud.

Electronic winners can redeem prizes on an app that stores and checks receipts, and enables winners to claim their prizes electronically and remit prize money directly to a bank account.