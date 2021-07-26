The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$356,786) special prize in the May-to-June uniform invoice lottery is 51118051, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 37385202, while the winning numbers for the NT$200,000 first prize are 27461411, 99831976 and 10229515.
Invoice numbers that match the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers win NT$40,000, while those that match the last six digits win NT$10,000.
Photo: CNA
A prize of NT$4,000 is given for invoices that match that last five digits of the first-prize numbers, while NT$1,000 is given for matching the last four digits and NT$200 for matching the last three.
An additional prize of NT$200 goes to numbers ending in 747.
The May-to-June lottery prizes can be claimed from Friday next week to Nov. 5, the ministry said.
Prizes of NT$1,000 or below can be redeemed at 7-Eleven, Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富), Family Mart Co (全家) and OK Mart Co (來來超商) convenience stores, as well as Pxmart Co Ltd (全聯實業) and Simple Mart (美廉社) supermarkets.
The invoices for prizes up to NT$40,000 can be redeemed at credit cooperatives, while First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (農業金庫) branches redeem invoices for all prizes, including those larger than NT$200,000.
The ministry also released the winning numbers of the electronic uniform invoices, including the 1 million invoices that won NT$500, the 16,000 invoices that won NT$2,000 and the 30 invoices that won NT$1 million.
Unlike the paper invoice draw, the winning electronic invoice numbers are drawn from the numbers stored in the cloud.
Electronic winners can redeem prizes on an app that stores and checks receipts, and enables winners to claim their prizes electronically and remit prize money directly to a bank account.
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) is to use NT$16 billion (US$570.4 million) of its NT$29 billion in newly raised capital to lower its debt-to-asset ratio to less than 60 percent, it said yesterday. The container shipping company’s assets and liabilities were NT$208.85 billion and NT$146.4 billion respectively as of the end of March, indicating a debt-to-asset ratio of 70 percent, company data showed. Its major rivals had lower debt ratios. As of March 31, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) reported a debt-to-asset ratio of 61.6 percent, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) had an even lower ratio of 57.4 percent. After repaying debts,
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass