European Central Bank (ECB) President European Christine Lagarde on Thursday said the bank has learned from the errors of past crises and would not derail the current economic recovery by withdrawing emergency support too early.
Lagarde made the remarks, as the ECB put into action the new monetary policy strategy it hammered out over the past 18 months. It revised guidance on interest rates, tying policy shifts more tightly to hitting its new 2 percent inflation goal, and said it would not necessarily react immediately if price growth exceeds that target for a “transitory” period.
The measures reinforce the ECB’s efforts to convince markets that it would keep ultra-loose policy, including record-low negative interest rates, in place for as long as needed to revive price stability.
Lagarde’s remarks reverberated across Europe’s government bond market, with investors piling into the debt of the region’s most economically vulnerable nations, such as Italy and Spain.
“It means that the new strategy indeed marks a shift toward more dovishness,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski wrote in a report.
Bloomberg Economics said it expects the central bank to pump more stimulus into the economy in September, with more asset purchases.
The ECB’s guidance change means that even if inflation is at the target at the end of its forecast horizon — as much as three years out — it would not be forced to respond with tighter policy.
Officials foresee price growth averaging just 1.4 percent in 2023, which suggests any interest rate hike is years away.
“We’re informed by past experience and by most recent history,” Lagarde told reporters.
She referred to “this element of patience” and said the new guidance is “intended to avoid premature tightening that would be detrimental to the economy.”
The remarks about learning from the past call to mind another French ECB president, Jean-Claude Trichet, who raised borrowing costs in 2011 to curb elevated inflation in what subsequently looked very ill-timed.
The hikes were quickly reversed the same year when Mario Draghi took over and the eurozone debt crisis engulfed the economy.
The ECB’s pledge of continued ultra-loose policy sets it apart from some of the world’s biggest central banks. In the US, where inflation is running above 5 percent, US Federal Reserve officials are already discussing when to start tapering their stimulus.
Some policymakers at the Bank of England have said a reduction in bond buying should be considered soon.
Lagarde said in her press conference that backing for the change was not unanimous, though there was an “overwhelming majority” behind it.
The bank also kept current tools unchanged:
‧ The deposit rate stayed at minus-0.5 percent.
‧ The 1.85 trillion-euro (US$2.2 trillion) COVID-19 pandemic bond-buying program is to continue at an elevated pace, with a scheduled end date of March next year.
‧ The older Asset Purchase Program stays at 20 billion euros a month and will only end shortly before rates start rising.
‧ The ECB will keep providing long-term loans to banks.
Some policymakers were already concerned that the currency bloc and much of the rest of the world are now seeing a sharp pickup in inflation, driven by booming demand and constrained supply as COVID-19 restrictions are withdrawn.
“Inflation has picked up though this increase is expected to be mostly transitory,” Lagarde said.
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle