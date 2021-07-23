TRADE
US vows to support Australia
The US is “closely monitoring” trade tensions between Australia and China, and will support Canberra in addressing Beijing’s state-led, non-market practices, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai (戴琪) told Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan on Wednesday. The two ministers agreed to continue working to develop a digital trade policy that addresses the needs of workers and recognizes “the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems,” USTR said in a statement following the meeting. Trade tensions between Australia and China, already rocky after Canberra banned Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from its 5G wireless network in 2018, worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which was first reported in China last year.
INDONESIA
Central bank keeps rates
Bank Indonesia yesterday left its benchmark rate unchanged, and lowered its growth outlook for the year, as one of the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the world puts the economy’s recovery at risk. The central bank kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as all 29 analysts in a Bloomberg survey predicted. It has held its policy rate steady since February and recently signaled that it might not make any rate moves until at least next year. “This decision is in line with the need to maintain exchange rate stability and financial system stability due to uncertainty in global financial markets, amid low inflation forecasts and efforts to support economic growth,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said at a briefing in Jakarta. The bank expects the economy to grow 3.5 to 4.3 percent this year, down from earlier expectations of growth of 4.1 to 5.1 percent, due to tighter virus curbs.
SEMICONDUCTORS
ASML forecasts sales boom
ASML, the world-leading manufacturer of machines to produce top-of-the-line semiconductors, on Wednesday said that sales were set to jump by more than one-third this year amid strong global demand for computer chips. The Netherlands-based firm reported that its second-quarter net sales came in at 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion), which was an increase of one-fifth from the March-June period last year. While that was nearly an 8 percent slide from the first quarter, the company said it expects sales to pick up this month through September to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros. ASML said demand is high for all of its products as it booked nearly 8.3 billion euros in net new orders in the second quarter. That is more than the total in 2018 and nearly three-quarters of last year’s total.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Clubhouse opens to all
The Clubhouse audio chat forum on Wednesday opened its virtual rooms to all comers, ending an invitation-only mode that was a coveted ticket during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubhouse did away with its waiting list, saying anyone could join using smartphones powered by Apple Inc or Google-backed Android software. “We’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter,” founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth said in a blog post. Since making its debut a year ago, Clubhouse has grown to hosting half a million “rooms” daily, with the average listener spending more than an hour a day in the online community, Davison and Seth said.
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over
Samsung Electronics Co is considering a second location in Texas for its planned US$17 billion US semiconductor plant, a signature project that could address US concerns about chip security while expanding its own capabilities. The South Korean company is exploring another 6 million square feet (557,418m2) site apart from a previously disclosed expansion of its Austin base, according to documents filed with the local government. If it goes ahead, Samsung would begin construction at the Williamson Country site in the first quarter of next year, with production expected to commence in the final quarter of 2024. Samsung is weighing options for an