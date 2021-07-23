World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TRADE

US vows to support Australia

The US is “closely monitoring” trade tensions between Australia and China, and will support Canberra in addressing Beijing’s state-led, non-market practices, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai (戴琪) told Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan on Wednesday. The two ministers agreed to continue working to develop a digital trade policy that addresses the needs of workers and recognizes “the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems,” USTR said in a statement following the meeting. Trade tensions between Australia and China, already rocky after Canberra banned Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from its 5G wireless network in 2018, worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which was first reported in China last year.

INDONESIA

Central bank keeps rates

Bank Indonesia yesterday left its benchmark rate unchanged, and lowered its growth outlook for the year, as one of the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the world puts the economy’s recovery at risk. The central bank kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5 percent, as all 29 analysts in a Bloomberg survey predicted. It has held its policy rate steady since February and recently signaled that it might not make any rate moves until at least next year. “This decision is in line with the need to maintain exchange rate stability and financial system stability due to uncertainty in global financial markets, amid low inflation forecasts and efforts to support economic growth,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said at a briefing in Jakarta. The bank expects the economy to grow 3.5 to 4.3 percent this year, down from earlier expectations of growth of 4.1 to 5.1 percent, due to tighter virus curbs.

SEMICONDUCTORS

ASML forecasts sales boom

ASML, the world-leading manufacturer of machines to produce top-of-the-line semiconductors, on Wednesday said that sales were set to jump by more than one-third this year amid strong global demand for computer chips. The Netherlands-based firm reported that its second-quarter net sales came in at 4 billion euros (US$4.7 billion), which was an increase of one-fifth from the March-June period last year. While that was nearly an 8 percent slide from the first quarter, the company said it expects sales to pick up this month through September to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros. ASML said demand is high for all of its products as it booked nearly 8.3 billion euros in net new orders in the second quarter. That is more than the total in 2018 and nearly three-quarters of last year’s total.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Clubhouse opens to all

The Clubhouse audio chat forum on Wednesday opened its virtual rooms to all comers, ending an invitation-only mode that was a coveted ticket during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubhouse did away with its waiting list, saying anyone could join using smartphones powered by Apple Inc or Google-backed Android software. “We’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter,” founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth said in a blog post. Since making its debut a year ago, Clubhouse has grown to hosting half a million “rooms” daily, with the average listener spending more than an hour a day in the online community, Davison and Seth said.