House hoarding eases in first half: ministry

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The practice of property hoarding eased in the first half of this year as the self-occupancy ratio picked up, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday, indicating little need for stricter tax measures.

The ministry made the remarks one day after disclosing data on house functions to guide its tax decisions.

At present, the ministry imposes a house tax of 1.2 percent for self-occupancy, and 1.5 to 3.6 percent for rent or other purposes. Households are allowed to own up to three houses for self-occupancy.

As of last month, the number of houses not occupied by owners totaled 502,000, up from 482,000 last year, as more houses entered the market, the ministry said.

Real demand accounted for the upward change, judging by the increase in the number of first and second homes, the ministry said, adding that the number of first homes alone increased by 20,000 to 399,000.

The number of fourth homes have declined over the years after the ministry introduced differential tax rates in 2014, it said.

Only 1,703 people owned more than 10 houses, a drop of 151 people in the past seven years, it said.

The trend suggests that existing property taxes have discouraged hoarding, the ministry said.

Lawmakers from across party lines have pushed for stricter house taxes to stop property price hikes and ease unaffordability.

Local governments can impose higher property taxes if they consider such increases necessary, as the matter falls under their jurisdiction, the ministry said.