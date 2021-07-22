World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix eyes video games

Netflix Inc said it would make a deeper dive into video games as the movie and TV streaming service projected weak subscriber growth amid growing competition and the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that had kept people at home. Netflix is weathering a sharp slowdown in new customers after a boom last year fueled by lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US and Canada, Netflix reported losing about 430,000 subscribers in the second quarter, only its third quarterly decline in 10 years. The company projected it would add 3.5 million customers from this month to September. Wall Street had expected a forecast of 5.5 million, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. In the second quarter, Netflix added 1.54 million customers, beating analyst projections of 1.04 million. Total subscribers numbered 209 million at the end of last month.

ELECTRONICS

Huawei lobby costs soar

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) ramped up spending on Washington lobbyists last quarter as a US ban on the company’s equipment means it is being left out of projects associated with the billions of dollars US Congress plans to spend on infrastructure. Huawei spent US$1.06 million in the second quarter, up from US$180,000 in the first quarter, according to disclosures filed on Tuesday. The company listed broadband and infrastructure bills as specific interests, as well as trade and a digital privacy measure. US President Joe Biden extended a 2019 executive order from his predecessor prohibiting US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk, including Huawei. That means the Chinese equipment maker would be left out of the US$65 billion that US Congress plans to spend on expanding broadband access as part of a US$579 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

AUTOMAKERS

Two more join coalition

Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu are joining a commercial electric vehicle coalition led by Toyota Motor Corp, the firms said yesterday, helping the Japanese alliance expand its focus from trucks to smaller vehicles. The two automakers would each acquire a 10 percent stake in the joint venture, on a par with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors, while Toyota would hold a 60 percent stake, they said. “With Suzuki and Daihatsu joining the project and working together, we’ll be able to expand our circle of cooperation to not only cover commercial vehicles, but also mini vehicles,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda said. The move comes as Japanese automakers face growing competition from technology giants and other rivals making electric and driverless vehicles.Toyota, Isuzu and Hino launched Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp in April to bolster their competitive edge in connected, commercial vehicles.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis sales surge 9%

Novartis AG yesterday said that its second-quarter sales grew by 9 percent, boosted in large part by clients replenishing supplies after dipping heavily into their stocks during COVID-19 lockdowns last year. Net profit jumped by 49 percent from the same period last year to US$2.9 billion, which the company said was due to lower financial charges. Net sales came in at US$13 billion in the second quarter, a 9 percent gain when currency variations were stripped out. Increases in volumes would have implied a 13 percent sales gain, but reduced prices and increased competition from generics reduced that figure.