ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix eyes video games
Netflix Inc said it would make a deeper dive into video games as the movie and TV streaming service projected weak subscriber growth amid growing competition and the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that had kept people at home. Netflix is weathering a sharp slowdown in new customers after a boom last year fueled by lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US and Canada, Netflix reported losing about 430,000 subscribers in the second quarter, only its third quarterly decline in 10 years. The company projected it would add 3.5 million customers from this month to September. Wall Street had expected a forecast of 5.5 million, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. In the second quarter, Netflix added 1.54 million customers, beating analyst projections of 1.04 million. Total subscribers numbered 209 million at the end of last month.
ELECTRONICS
Huawei lobby costs soar
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) ramped up spending on Washington lobbyists last quarter as a US ban on the company’s equipment means it is being left out of projects associated with the billions of dollars US Congress plans to spend on infrastructure. Huawei spent US$1.06 million in the second quarter, up from US$180,000 in the first quarter, according to disclosures filed on Tuesday. The company listed broadband and infrastructure bills as specific interests, as well as trade and a digital privacy measure. US President Joe Biden extended a 2019 executive order from his predecessor prohibiting US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk, including Huawei. That means the Chinese equipment maker would be left out of the US$65 billion that US Congress plans to spend on expanding broadband access as part of a US$579 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan.
AUTOMAKERS
Two more join coalition
Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu are joining a commercial electric vehicle coalition led by Toyota Motor Corp, the firms said yesterday, helping the Japanese alliance expand its focus from trucks to smaller vehicles. The two automakers would each acquire a 10 percent stake in the joint venture, on a par with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors, while Toyota would hold a 60 percent stake, they said. “With Suzuki and Daihatsu joining the project and working together, we’ll be able to expand our circle of cooperation to not only cover commercial vehicles, but also mini vehicles,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda said. The move comes as Japanese automakers face growing competition from technology giants and other rivals making electric and driverless vehicles.Toyota, Isuzu and Hino launched Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp in April to bolster their competitive edge in connected, commercial vehicles.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Novartis sales surge 9%
Novartis AG yesterday said that its second-quarter sales grew by 9 percent, boosted in large part by clients replenishing supplies after dipping heavily into their stocks during COVID-19 lockdowns last year. Net profit jumped by 49 percent from the same period last year to US$2.9 billion, which the company said was due to lower financial charges. Net sales came in at US$13 billion in the second quarter, a 9 percent gain when currency variations were stripped out. Increases in volumes would have implied a 13 percent sales gain, but reduced prices and increased competition from generics reduced that figure.
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over
Samsung Electronics Co is considering a second location in Texas for its planned US$17 billion US semiconductor plant, a signature project that could address US concerns about chip security while expanding its own capabilities. The South Korean company is exploring another 6 million square feet (557,418m2) site apart from a previously disclosed expansion of its Austin base, according to documents filed with the local government. If it goes ahead, Samsung would begin construction at the Williamson Country site in the first quarter of next year, with production expected to commence in the final quarter of 2024. Samsung is weighing options for an