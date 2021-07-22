Daimler AG yesterday said that early-year growth for its main Mercedes-Benz division would be erased by a global semiconductor shortage that the automaker expects to put a damper on the second half.
Mercedes vehicle sales are expected to be roughly flat this year rather than up significantly from last year. The lack of chips will have an adverse impact on the business as the year progresses and visibility on how supply would develop is low, Daimler said.
Rivals from Volkswagen AG to Jeep maker Stellantis NV have coped with the scarcity of chips better than initially feared, but also said that the issue would affect earnings later this year.
Photo: Reuters
Facing limitations on how many assembly lines they can keep running, automakers are prioritizing output of their biggest moneymakers and abstaining from discounts customers are accustomed to, even from luxury brands.
“The entire industry is currently struggling with longer delivery times, which unfortunately also affect our customers,” Daimler chief executive officer Ola Kallenius said. “We are doing what we can to minimize the impact.”
BMW AG, which has said it expects a “solid” increase in deliveries to customers this year, outsold Mercedes by more than 26,000 units in worldwide second-quarter sales and took over pole position in the US because of better access to chips.
Sales in the third quarter might be below the second quarter and could stabilize in the fourth quarter if no additional bottlenecks occur, Kallenius told analysts.
Despite the semiconductor shortage, Daimler’s second-quarter revenue came in better than analysts expected, climbing 44 percent to 43.5 billion euros (US$51.2 billion). The manufacturer also slightly raised the outlook for margins at its trucks and buses unit, and mobility division.
Earnings before interest and taxes surged to 5.19 billion euros, the company said, confirming preliminary numbers released last week. Profit margin at the cars and vans division reached double digits for a third straight quarter.
Daimler in April had forecast that Mercedes would be more profitable than it has been in years, thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the company raised its projection for annual return on sales for its cars and vans division to 10 to 12 percent, up from 8 to 10 percent.
Executives were more somber this quarter, warning headwinds from raw material prices are poised to intensify in the second half and the company might not be able to compensate for that with efficiency gains like in the first six months.
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over
Samsung Electronics Co is considering a second location in Texas for its planned US$17 billion US semiconductor plant, a signature project that could address US concerns about chip security while expanding its own capabilities. The South Korean company is exploring another 6 million square feet (557,418m2) site apart from a previously disclosed expansion of its Austin base, according to documents filed with the local government. If it goes ahead, Samsung would begin construction at the Williamson Country site in the first quarter of next year, with production expected to commence in the final quarter of 2024. Samsung is weighing options for an