LUXURY GOODS
LVMH to buy Off-White stake
French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE yesterday said that it intends to take a majority stake in the luxury streetwear label Off-White created by Virgil Abloh, the first black American creative director of a top French fashion house. LVMH is to take a 60 percent stake in Off-White for an undisclosed sum, a statement said. Abloh is to retain 40 percent and remain creative director for the men’s collections of LVMH’s Louis Vuitton fashion house.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM sales beat estimates
IBM Corp on Monday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, as a recovery in client spending powered strong growth in its cloud and consulting businesses. Sales at IBM’s cloud business rose 13 percent to US$7 billion. The company’s net income fell to US$1.33 billion, or US$1.47 per share, in the quarter that ended on June 30, from US$1.36 billion, or US$1.52 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose 3 percent to US$18.75 billion, it said.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla China registrations up
Tesla Inc saw registrations of its Chinese-made vehicles climb again last month as quarter-end promotions helped offset a string of negative press around customer complaints and quality concerns. Registrations of Model 3 sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles made at Tesla’s Shanghai factory totaled 28,508 units last month, a 29 percent increase from May and more than double the figure in April, data from China Automotive Information Net showed. Model 3 registrations rebounded to 16,995, while Model Y registrations hit 11,513, a 10 percent drop from May.
AVIATION
Qatar eyes cargo planes
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said he is ready to order wide-body freighter planes from Airbus SE or Boeing Co within a month or two if a new model is made available. The Persian Gulf carrier could place a “large customer order” for an A350 freighter planned by European manufacturer Airbus or a new 777F from its US rival before the end of the third quarter, al-Baker told the FlightPlan III Webinar. Al-Baker has lobbied for the aircraft before, but neither plane maker has committed to making a freighter version of the passenger jumbo jets.
DELIVERY
Swiggy closes funding round
Food delivery start-up Swiggy yesterday announced that it closed a US$1.25 billion funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Prosus, just days ahead of rival Zomato Ltd’s listing. New investors include Qatar Investment Authority, Falcon Edge Capital and Goldman Sachs, while existing backers Accel Partners and Wellington Management also participated, Swiggy said in a statement. The fundraising was heavily oversubscribed due to strong interest from investors, it said, without providing details or its market value.
SEMICONDUCTORS
GlobalFoundries IPO on
GlobalFoundries Inc, a chipmaker owned by an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, is sticking with its plan for an initial public offering (IPO) next year, CEO Tom Caulfield said. Reports that GlobalFoundries is the subject of a takeover bid by Intel Corp are speculation, he said. “There’s nothing there in that discussion,” Caulfield told Bloomberg Television on Monday. Because the chipmaker is moving toward a share sale, “you can expect a lot of speculation to take place,” he said.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over