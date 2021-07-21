COVID-19: EasyJet ramps up summer capacity

British airline EasyJet PLC plans to fly 60 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity for July-September, a big jump from the 17 percent in the previous quarter, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and travel appetite builds across Europe.

The group on Tuesday said that it was confident about demand for summer and autumn travel, adding that it was gearing its schedule toward European routes, given that Europe had opened up faster than Britain.

EasyJet’s boss has been one of the most vocal critics of Britain’s approach to travel over the past two months, slamming last-minute changes that have resulted in booking surges and mass cancelations.

Passengers disembark from an Easyjet PLC aircraft at London Luton Airport in Luton, England, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

For now, EasyJet said it had scheduled 60 percent of its flying on intra-EU routes, whereas normally its business is split evenly between Britain and the EU.

However, the company said it expected bookings from the UK to improve in the coming period as quarantine is scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals from some European countries.

The airline’s plan to fly more capacity in the July-September period, when it usually makes almost all of its profit, is being matched by rival low-cost airlines such Ryanair Holdings PLC and Wizz Air Holdings PLC, which have also added more flights.

EasyJet’s positive outlook comes after almost a year and a half of travel restrictions. It has shed staff, cut the size of its fleet and taken on new debt to survive.

The company said that it had improved its cash burn rate during the period to ￡34 million (US$46.4 million) per week, better than the ￡40 million guidance it gave earlier in the year, and was well-placed financially with liquidity of ￡2.9 billion.

However, it said limited visibility meant it could not provide guidance for the rest of the year.

For the three months to June 30, when travel across most of Europe remained restricted and it flew just 17 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, EasyJet posted a pretax loss of ￡318 million.