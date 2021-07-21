Panel price uptrend coming to an end: TrendForce

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The prices of mainstream TV panels dipped by US$1 to US$2 this month in a clearer signal that the one-year-long upcycle is nearing an end, according to the latest pricing information released by TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) yesterday.

Prices began trending up last summer, as supply constraints drove up panel prices and prompted a buying spree. However, as TV vendors continued to pile up panel inventory, the prices of 32-inch and 43-inch TV panels started dipping, TrendForce display research division vice president Eric Chiou (邱宇彬) said.

A conservative TV demand outlook for the second half of this year further throttled the uptick, he said.

A model poses next to a 65-inch OLED flat-panel display from Royal Philips NV in Taipei on March 10 last year.

“As the outlook for TV demand dimmed, TV vendors started adjusting [panel] orders, causing a slide in panel prices,” Chiou said.

The prices of 50-inch and 55-inch TV display panels also stagnated this month, TrendForce said, with the average unit price of 55-inch panels unchanged from last month’s US$227.

Only 65-inch and 75-inch TV panels continued to see price increases of US$2 to US$3 per unit this month, Chiou said.

Monitor panels also saw price increases decelerate to between US$1 and US$2 per unit this month for mainstream products as panel demand softened after some economies gradually reopened, he said.

Demand for notebook computer panels is better than for TV and monitor panels, with the prices of mid-to-high-tier panels jumping by US$2.5 per unit this month, Chiou said.

Entry-level panels for notebook computers rose at a slower US$1.8 to US$2 per unit than last month, he said.

The average price of 14-inch high-definition LED panels climbed 2.6 percent month-on-month to US$46.9 per unit, while that of 27-inch high-end LED monitor panels inched up 0.6 percent to US$94.7, TrendForce data showed.