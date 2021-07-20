Zoom agrees to buy Five9 for US$14.7 billion

STAYING AHEAD: With virus lockdowns lifting and employees returning to work, Zoom has been looking for ways to grow, amid stiffer competition

Bloomberg





Zoom Video Communications Inc, whose online videoconferencing services took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday agreed to acquire Five9 Inc for US$14.7 billion, using its surging stock to expand into an adjacent market that could bolster revenue as lockdowns end.

The value of the all-stock offer is US$200.18 per share based on the closing price for Zoom’s common stock on Friday, compared with Five9’s US$177.60 price on Friday, the companies said in a statement.

The target firm would become an operating unit of Zoom’s after the deal, which is subject to shareholder approval and slated to close in the first half of next year.

A sign for Zoom Video Communications is pictured in New York on April 18, 2019, ahead of its NASDAQ initial public offering in New York. Photo: AP

Zoom has been looking for ways to keep growing as workers begin to return to the office and students go back to school. Five9 specializes in contact centers, a market the companies estimate at US$24 billion. Together, Zoom and Five9 aim to better compete with the likes of Cisco Systems Inc, RingCentral Inc and Amazon.com Inc in letting clients provide customer service over the Internet. One beneficiary could be Zoom Phone, a cloud-based calling service.

“With more workflows going digital, organizations are also no longer looking at contact center interactions with customers in a vacuum,” Creative Strategies president and principal analyst Carolina Milanesi said. “Being able to leverage the data across, say, sales or when escalating an issue can be more seamless when done on one platform.”

She pointed out that Cisco has tied its contact center product with its Webex teleconferencing software, making it more of a one-stop shop. The Zoom deal gives the company similar strategies for integrating online chat and conferencing products, she said, adding that Five9 also provides Zoom access to artificial intelligence tools for analyzing data from a contact center.

Five9’s customers include big names like Under Armour, Citrix, Athena Health and Lululemon, according to its Web site. Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, would become a president at Zoom, while continuing to run Five9 as an operating unit.

“We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit,” Zoom chief executive officer Eric Yuan (袁征) said in a statement.

Zoom rose to prominence early last year, becoming ubiquitous as people forced home by COVID-19 lockdowns used the service to connect remotely to work, school, friends and family. Investors have raised concerns about whether that growth would continue as vaccinations increase and shutdowns end.

As pandemic lockdowns have waned, the future of remote work has become a pressing question, and Zoom’s competitors have launched hybrid work features in a race to accommodate companies’ needs. Microsoft Corp unveiled design changes to its Teams platform to improve remote workers’ interactions in meetings. Alphabet Inc’s Google has revealed updates to its Workspace productivity suite, including new tools for its Meet videoconferencing system.

The Five9 deal helps Zoom “grow their platform and participate in another market at the cusp of transitioning to the cloud as digital transformation efforts take hold,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.