Properties selling at fastest average rate since 2016

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





It took an average of 95.2 days to sell a home in the first half of the year, the best showing for the housing market since 2016, when the government introduced combined property taxes, H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) said yesterday.

The length was longer than 100 days after the government in 2016 instituted combined property taxes that subjected homes resold within two years of purchase to income taxes of 35 to 45 percent, the real-estate broker said.

This month, combined property taxes, intended to discourage short-term speculation, were extended to homes resold within five years of purchase, in response to a rise in property prices across Taiwan over the past few years on the back of record-low interest rates and ample liquidity.

The sales period was shortest for homes in Tainan, selling on average 77.2 days after being put on the market, followed by 89.8 days in New Taipei City, said Mandy Lang (郎美囡), research manager at Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋), an affiliate of H&B Realty.

The two areas have benefited from Taiwanese companies returning from China and local tech firms expanding active capacity, Lang said.

Similar reasons helped homes in Kaohsiung find buyers in 91.6 days from being put on the market and 92.8 days in Taoyuan, she said.

The period was the longest in Taipei, at 125.5 days, due to low affordability, and averaged 109.1 days in Taichung, where housing prices climbed rapidly over the past year.

Homes in southern Taiwan have been popular in the past few years due to their relative affordability, but sufficient infrastructure would determine whether the trend would continue in the long run, H&B chief researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said.