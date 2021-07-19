CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, the 10th weekly increase in a row.
Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28.6, NT$30.1 and NT$32.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.7 per liter, the company said in a statement.
Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.4 and NT$1.4 per liter respectively, but to ease the burden on consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to absorb part of the cost increases, CPC said.
The move came as crude oil prices have remained high, driven by seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere amid the summer holiday season in the US and Europe.
In a separate statement, Formosa said that prices at its stations would increase to NT$28.6, NT$30 and NT$32.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.5 per liter.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial
Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its iPhone shipments last year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in the past few years of about 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for this year suggests the company anticipates that its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhones are to be Apple’s second with 5G, a key