Gasoline, diesel prices rise by NT$0.1

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, the 10th weekly increase in a row.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28.6, NT$30.1 and NT$32.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.7 per liter, the company said in a statement.

Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.4 and NT$1.4 per liter respectively, but to ease the burden on consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to absorb part of the cost increases, CPC said.

The move came as crude oil prices have remained high, driven by seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere amid the summer holiday season in the US and Europe.

In a separate statement, Formosa said that prices at its stations would increase to NT$28.6, NT$30 and NT$32.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.5 per liter.