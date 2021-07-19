EPA panel forwards Hsinchu Science Park expansion bid

Staff writer, with CNA





A proposed expansion of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to accommodate a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) factory on Friday received preliminary approval from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) and is to be sent to the agency’s top review committee.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in 2019 announced that it is planning to set up an advanced 2-nanometer wafer factory on the 89.84 hectare property in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山), south of the science park.

The facility would be operational within five years and create 2,500 new jobs, it said.

As the facility would require the park’s expansion, the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau had to conduct an environmental impact assessment and apply for approval with the EPA.

A special EPA committee on Friday recommended the approval of the expansion, under the condition that the science park until Sept. 30 improves its plan for limiting air pollution and other environmental impacts at the site.

Once those revisions are made, the project would be sent to the EPA Environmental Impact Assessment Review Committee for a final review, the agency said.

TSMC is also building a research-and-development center in Baoshan, which is expected to be operational later this year, employing 8,000 specialists.