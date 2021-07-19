A proposed expansion of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to accommodate a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) factory on Friday received preliminary approval from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) and is to be sent to the agency’s top review committee.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in 2019 announced that it is planning to set up an advanced 2-nanometer wafer factory on the 89.84 hectare property in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山), south of the science park.
The facility would be operational within five years and create 2,500 new jobs, it said.
As the facility would require the park’s expansion, the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau had to conduct an environmental impact assessment and apply for approval with the EPA.
A special EPA committee on Friday recommended the approval of the expansion, under the condition that the science park until Sept. 30 improves its plan for limiting air pollution and other environmental impacts at the site.
Once those revisions are made, the project would be sent to the EPA Environmental Impact Assessment Review Committee for a final review, the agency said.
TSMC is also building a research-and-development center in Baoshan, which is expected to be operational later this year, employing 8,000 specialists.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial
Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its iPhone shipments last year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in the past few years of about 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for this year suggests the company anticipates that its first iPhone launch since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will unlock additional demand. The next iPhones are to be Apple’s second with 5G, a key