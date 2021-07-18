Oil posts biggest weekly loss since March due to virus

Bloomberg





Oil declined the most this week since March as a resurgence of COVID-19 threatened the outlook for global fuel consumption in the near-term.

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery on Friday rose 0.22 percent to US$71.81 a barrel, but dropped 3.69 percent from a week earlier.

Brent crude for September delivery gained 0.16 percent to US$73.59 a barrel, posting a weekly decline of 2.59 percent.

The rapidly spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is triggering renewed restrictions on movement as it sweeps across the globe.

The UK is considering stricter measures due to a surge in cases, Singapore is shutting hundreds of nightlife venues, and in the US, a mask mandate has been reinstated in Los Angeles County.

At the same time, crude markets face the prospect of extra supplies from the OPEC+ coalition, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia repair a rift that has stymied the group’s decisionmaking process.

A stronger US dollar has also dimmed the appeal of commodities priced in the US currency this week.

“It was a one-two punch for the petroleum complex this week: The compromise agreement between OPEC+ and the UAE signaled that more supply will be forthcoming to the market, after all,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “The other factor is the impact of COVID-19 Delta variant, which is a threat to the pace of demand recovery.”

Despite the pullback, crude has surged about 13 percent over the past three months as a global COVID-19 vaccine rollout is helping to restore economic activity. Forecasters from the International Energy Agency to Citigroup Inc expect the market to get tighter in coming months.

Still, concerns over demand in the near-term are causing the structure of the US crude market to weaken. While there is still a premium on the most immediate contracts — a condition known as backwardation that signals tight supplies — it has eased significantly in some parts of the forward curve. The prompt premium was at just US$0.25 a barrel on Friday, from US$0.75 a week earlier.

“If in the coming weeks, places that have re-opened start to back-peddle, it will be read as negative for oil demand,” KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc analyst Leo Mariani said.

Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for expiration of the Nymex August futures contract on Tuesday, with open interest, which reflects the quantity of contracts held at the end of the trading day, declining more than 60 percent since the beginning of the week.

Traders are awaiting a meeting date to be set among OPEC+ producers after signals earlier this week of progress made between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in resolving its standoff.

Last week, OPEC and its allies were forced to abandon a tentative deal to boost oil production in monthly installments of 400,000 barrels a day, because of last-minute objections from the UAE.

