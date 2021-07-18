Asian markets on Friday edged lower as concerns over economic growth and COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment and risk aversion set in following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell reiterated the central bank’s plan to maintain stimulus initiatives until the economy fully recovers, while US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that inflation would remain elevated for months to come.
“I think we will have several more months of rapid inflation, so I’m not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said during an interview on CNBC after US markets closed.
However, she predicted that price increases would reach “normal levels” over the medium term.
“US stocks tumbled after a second day of Fed Chair Powell’s dovish testimony didn’t provide any fresh catalysts to buy risky assets,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said. “Risk aversion is firmly in place, possibly because the earnings bar may have been set too high for the banks and because the reopening trade can’t get its groove back.”
“It didn’t help having China’s economic growth reading overnight come in below expectations,” Moya added.
Asian markets were mostly lower, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closing down 0.98 percent at 28,003.08, as investors were cautious over expanding COVID-19 infections and as the Bank of Japan trimmed its GDP growth forecast for this fiscal year.
However, the index was up 0.22 percent from a week earlier.
The broader TOPIX dropped 0.38 percent to 1,932.19, and posted a weekly gain of 1.04 percent.
“Investors are worried about a spike in infection cases in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics,” Okasan Securities Co Ltd broker Shinichi Yamamoto said.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed down 138.94 points, or 0.77 percent, at 17,895.25 on turnover of NT$572.705 billion (US$20.45 billion). It was up 1.32 percent from a week earlier.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng closed 0.03 percent higher at 28,004.68, with a weekly increase of 2.41 percent, as late profit-taking wiped out earlier gains ahead of an advisory from US President Joe Biden expected later on Friday warning firms against doing business in the territory as Beijing tightens its grip on it.
“The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal with Hong Kong,” Biden said on Thursday at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, signaling no imminent improvement in US-China relations.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.71 percent lower at 3,539.30, but was up 0.43 percent week-on-week.
In Seoul, the KOSPI lost 0.28 percent to 3,276.91, rising 1.83 percent for the week, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend, increasing 0.17 percent to 7,348.1 and posting a weekly rise of 1.03 percent.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
