European stocks fell on Friday as a slide in Rio Tinto’s iron ore exports hammered mining majors, while robust earnings from luxury brands were overshadowed by concerns about their sustainability amid surging COVID-19 cases.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index reversed early gains to end lower for a third straight session, down 0.32 percent at 454.74, taking weekly losses to 0.64 percent.
The mining index slumped 2.8 percent as Rio Tinto slipped 3.4 percent after reporting a 12 percent fall in quarterly iron ore shipments ahead of earnings, and dragging other big names such as BHP and Glencore PLC 1.5 percent and 3.5 percent lower respectively.
Concerns about higher inflation and rising COVID-19 infections causing a slowdown in economic recovery have weighed on investors’ minds this week, driving many to the safety of bond markets and making it harder for record-high equities to build on gains.
“On one hand, a strong start to US Q2 earnings season and dovish rhetoric from central banks continued to provide support. [However], several factors have weighed on the outlook, including weaker activity data out of China, signs that growth and earnings have peaked,” said Silvia Dall’Angelo, a senior economist at the international business of Federated Hermes.
Next week, all eyes are likely to be on the European Central Bank meeting, to see if a change in monetary policy is on the cards following its recent strategy update.
Sweden’s Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson lost 9.4 percent, after the telecoms company reported second-quarter core earnings below market estimates, hit by a decline in sales in China.
Luxury stocks tumbled with Burberry down almost 5 percent despite strong sales.
No change to the full-year forecast could signal the improvement cannot be sustained, an analyst said.
Defensive sectors were the gainers, with real estate , utilities and healthcare rising 0.5 percent to 1 percent as worries about COVID-19 remained.
In London, the FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, as weakness in miners and warnings about a surge in coronavirus infection offset optimism around economic reopening, and the index posted a weekly loss on flagging travel and energy stocks.
After rising as much as 0.6 percent, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.06 percent to 7,008.09, with base and precious metal miners down 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent respectively, while banks dropped 1.7 percent.
The British government’s chief medical adviser said that England’s COVID-19 crisis could return again surprisingly quickly and the country is not yet out of the woods, as infections surged ahead of the lifting of legal restrictions.
The FTSE 100 has gained 8.4 percent so far this year on support from cheap interest rates, but higher-than-expected inflation levels, hawkish central bank comments and a jump in local COVID-19 infections have slowed the rise of the blue-chip index.
The index ended the week 1.6 percent lower, its worst week in nearly a month, led by a 5.97 percent weekly drop in travel stocks and 5.14 percent fall in energy stocks.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial