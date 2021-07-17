SMARTPHONES
Xiaomi jumps to No. 2
Xiaomi Corp (小米) has become the second-biggest smartphone vendor in the world over the past quarter following an 83 percent jump in shipments, preliminary estimates by Canalys showed. This marks the first occasion that Xiaomi has broken into the top two, historically dominated by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. Samsung had a 19 percent share in the second quarter, Xiaomi had 17 percent and Apple was at 14 percent, Canalys’ data showed. Huawei Technologies Co (華為) had briefly disrupted the rankings, until sanctions cut it off from essential chip supplies last year. Overseas expansion was the biggest driver of Xiaomi’s growth, with the company increasing shipments by more than 300 percent in Latin America, 150 percent across Africa and 50 percent in Western Europe, Canalys said.
TELECOMS
Ericsson to supply Verizon
Swedish telecommunications group Ericsson yesterday unveiled an US$8.3 billion contract to provide US operator Verizon with equipment for its 5G network, its biggest single contract ever. Ericsson also said that its net profit in the second quarter jumped 51 percent, but noted a sharp decline in sales in China after rival Huawei was barred from selling its equipment in Sweden. “It is prudent to forecast a materially lower market share in mainland China for Networks and Digital Services as the earlier decision to exclude Chinese vendors from the Swedish 5G networks might influence market share awards,” Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm was quoted as saying. In the US, the group “signed another five-year contract, this one amounting to US$8.3 billion, with a leading customer. This is the single largest deal in the history of Ericsson,” the earnings statement said.
AUTOMAKERS
Sales in Europe fall by 2m
Automakers sold almost 2 million fewer cars in Europe during the first half compared with two years ago, as the industry’s recovery in the region falls short of the rebound seen in the US and China. Registrations rose 13 percent last month from a year earlier, bringing the total in the first six months to 6.49 million cars, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said. While that is a 27 percent increase from the first half of last year, it is well below levels the industry was accustomed to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe’s slower pace of vaccinations and longer-lasting measures to contain COVID-19’s spread kept a lid on sales early in the year, while a global shortage of semiconductors also constrained automakers’ ability to maintain inventory. The dearth of chips would continue to pinch production for years to come, the CEOs of Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Renault SA said.
AIRLINES
AA calls crew to work
American Airlines (AA) is canceling extended leaves for about 3,300 flight attendants and telling them to come back to work in time for the holiday season. The airline also plans to hire 800 new flight attendants by March next year, vice president of flight services Brady Byrnes told flight attendants in a memo on Thursday. The moves are the latest indication that leisure travel in the US is recovering more quickly from the pandemic than airlines expected. “Increasing customer demand and new routes starting later this year mean we need more flight attendants to operate the airline,” Byrnes said, adding that cabin crews who are coming back from leave would return to flights in November or December.
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and
Mark Shininger is a like a lot of millennials who played with Pokemon cards during grade school. He traded the collectibles with his friends and competed with his brothers for the shiniest, most powerful characters — until eventually he tired of the hobby, stowed the cards neatly in boxes and grew up. Then last year as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, Shininger began hearing about vintage Pokemon card sales, sometimes reaching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. So the 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Random Lake, Wisconsin, dug up his old collection of Pikachus and Charmanders. He logged the creatures into