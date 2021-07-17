World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi jumps to No. 2

Xiaomi Corp (小米) has become the second-biggest smartphone vendor in the world over the past quarter following an 83 percent jump in shipments, preliminary estimates by Canalys showed. This marks the first occasion that Xiaomi has broken into the top two, historically dominated by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. Samsung had a 19 percent share in the second quarter, Xiaomi had 17 percent and Apple was at 14 percent, Canalys’ data showed. Huawei Technologies Co (華為) had briefly disrupted the rankings, until sanctions cut it off from essential chip supplies last year. Overseas expansion was the biggest driver of Xiaomi’s growth, with the company increasing shipments by more than 300 percent in Latin America, 150 percent across Africa and 50 percent in Western Europe, Canalys said.

TELECOMS

Ericsson to supply Verizon

Swedish telecommunications group Ericsson yesterday unveiled an US$8.3 billion contract to provide US operator Verizon with equipment for its 5G network, its biggest single contract ever. Ericsson also said that its net profit in the second quarter jumped 51 percent, but noted a sharp decline in sales in China after rival Huawei was barred from selling its equipment in Sweden. “It is prudent to forecast a materially lower market share in mainland China for Networks and Digital Services as the earlier decision to exclude Chinese vendors from the Swedish 5G networks might influence market share awards,” Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm was quoted as saying. In the US, the group “signed another five-year contract, this one amounting to US$8.3 billion, with a leading customer. This is the single largest deal in the history of Ericsson,” the earnings statement said.

AUTOMAKERS

Sales in Europe fall by 2m

Automakers sold almost 2 million fewer cars in Europe during the first half compared with two years ago, as the industry’s recovery in the region falls short of the rebound seen in the US and China. Registrations rose 13 percent last month from a year earlier, bringing the total in the first six months to 6.49 million cars, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said. While that is a 27 percent increase from the first half of last year, it is well below levels the industry was accustomed to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe’s slower pace of vaccinations and longer-lasting measures to contain COVID-19’s spread kept a lid on sales early in the year, while a global shortage of semiconductors also constrained automakers’ ability to maintain inventory. The dearth of chips would continue to pinch production for years to come, the CEOs of Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Renault SA said.

AIRLINES

AA calls crew to work

American Airlines (AA) is canceling extended leaves for about 3,300 flight attendants and telling them to come back to work in time for the holiday season. The airline also plans to hire 800 new flight attendants by March next year, vice president of flight services Brady Byrnes told flight attendants in a memo on Thursday. The moves are the latest indication that leisure travel in the US is recovering more quickly from the pandemic than airlines expected. “Increasing customer demand and new routes starting later this year mean we need more flight attendants to operate the airline,” Byrnes said, adding that cabin crews who are coming back from leave would return to flights in November or December.