China has dispatched a team of officials to conduct on-site inspections at Didi Global Inc (滴滴) as part of a probe into the ride-hailing giant.
Officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security and the Ministry of Natural Resources, as well as the tax, transport and antitrust regulators are beginning an investigation into Didi’s data security, a statement released by the cyberspace watchdog yesterday said.
Days after Didi’s initial public offering (IPO) in the US on June 30, the CAC announced the probe into Didi and ordered app stores to remove its services within China.
The probe into Cheng Wei’s (程維) ride-hailing firm set off renewed scrutiny over China’s tech giants, which had already been under pressure from antitrust regulators over alleged abuses in areas like pricing and forced exclusivity, and expanded Beijing’s tech crackdown to include greater oversight over data and foreign IPOs.
Shares of Didi have slid nearly 12 percent since its debut. The company twice warned of adverse impact on its business following the removal of its apps in China.
Under revised rules outlining the framework for cybersecurity reviews published earlier this month, inspectors would normally be required to conclude their probe within three months, though the process could be prolonged in complicated cases.
Any firm with data on more than 1 million users will now need to undergo a review before seeking a listing in a foreign country, significantly tightening oversight over its China’s Internet giants and technology start-ups.
