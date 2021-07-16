SOUTH KOREA
BOK mulls interest rate hike
Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol yesterday said that the central bank would discuss raising its key interest rate from its next meeting next month after playing down the likelihood that the latest surge of COVID-19 would dent the economy’s recovery. While the bank left rates unchanged at 0.5 percent at yesterday’s policy meeting, a call for one-quarter percentage point increase from one member helped send Korea bond futures plunging and strengthened the won as investors boosted their hawkish bets for the BOK to move early. “The need to deal with the issue of financial imbalances through the normalization of monetary policy has become greater than before,” Lee said at a news briefing later yesterday. A potential increase next month would still depend on COVID-19 developments, he added.
SINGAPORE
Real-estate slump extending
Home sales dropped for a third straight month as tightened COVID-19 restrictions cooled a rebound in the property market. Purchases of new private units fell 2.6 percent to 872 last month from 895 in May, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. Home sales have eased since the government imposed a semi-lockdown in May to curb the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, including limits on the number of people who can view apartments. Growth in home prices slowed last quarter for the first time in more than a year, agency data showed.
AUSTRALIA
Jobless rate at 10-year low
The unemployment rate tumbled to a 10-year low last month, reflecting the economy’s powerful momentum in the lead-up to a five-week COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney that is set to weigh on national activity. The jobless rate declined to 4.9 percent, the lowest since June 2011, from 5.1 percent in May, the Bureau of Statistics reported yesterday. The economy added 29,100 positions, driven by full-time roles, versus a forecast 20,000 gain, while the participation rate stayed at 66.2 percent.
UNITED KINGDOM
Job vacancies soaring
The unemployment rate is falling as the economy grinds back into gear, but job vacancies are soaring as reopening businesses struggle to recruit sufficient staff, official data showed yesterday. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, down from 5.0 percent in the three months to February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. However, it remains 0.9 percentage points higher than its pre-COVID-19 level, it added. Meanwhile, the number of employees on payrolls soared by a record 356,000 last month, hitting 28.9 million. That is 206,000 below pre-pandemic levels.
CANADA
BOC cuts bond buying
The Bank of Canada (BOC) took another big step to rein in emergency levels of stimulus, once again tapering its bond purchases in a sign of optimism about the speed of the recovery. Policymakers led by BOC Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday said that they would reduce their weekly purchases of government debt by one-third to C$2 billion (US$1.6 billion). Officials held the benchmark overnight interest rate at 0.25 percent, while indicating that they do not expect any increases before at least the second half of next year — in line with previous guidance.
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and