SOUTH KOREA

BOK mulls interest rate hike

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol yesterday said that the central bank would discuss raising its key interest rate from its next meeting next month after playing down the likelihood that the latest surge of COVID-19 would dent the economy’s recovery. While the bank left rates unchanged at 0.5 percent at yesterday’s policy meeting, a call for one-quarter percentage point increase from one member helped send Korea bond futures plunging and strengthened the won as investors boosted their hawkish bets for the BOK to move early. “The need to deal with the issue of financial imbalances through the normalization of monetary policy has become greater than before,” Lee said at a news briefing later yesterday. A potential increase next month would still depend on COVID-19 developments, he added.

SINGAPORE

Real-estate slump extending

Home sales dropped for a third straight month as tightened COVID-19 restrictions cooled a rebound in the property market. Purchases of new private units fell 2.6 percent to 872 last month from 895 in May, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. Home sales have eased since the government imposed a semi-lockdown in May to curb the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, including limits on the number of people who can view apartments. Growth in home prices slowed last quarter for the first time in more than a year, agency data showed.

AUSTRALIA

Jobless rate at 10-year low

The unemployment rate tumbled to a 10-year low last month, reflecting the economy’s powerful momentum in the lead-up to a five-week COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney that is set to weigh on national activity. The jobless rate declined to 4.9 percent, the lowest since June 2011, from 5.1 percent in May, the Bureau of Statistics reported yesterday. The economy added 29,100 positions, driven by full-time roles, versus a forecast 20,000 gain, while the participation rate stayed at 66.2 percent.

UNITED KINGDOM

Job vacancies soaring

The unemployment rate is falling as the economy grinds back into gear, but job vacancies are soaring as reopening businesses struggle to recruit sufficient staff, official data showed yesterday. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, down from 5.0 percent in the three months to February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. However, it remains 0.9 percentage points higher than its pre-COVID-19 level, it added. Meanwhile, the number of employees on payrolls soared by a record 356,000 last month, hitting 28.9 million. That is 206,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

CANADA

BOC cuts bond buying

The Bank of Canada (BOC) took another big step to rein in emergency levels of stimulus, once again tapering its bond purchases in a sign of optimism about the speed of the recovery. Policymakers led by BOC Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday said that they would reduce their weekly purchases of government debt by one-third to C$2 billion (US$1.6 billion). Officials held the benchmark overnight interest rate at 0.25 percent, while indicating that they do not expect any increases before at least the second half of next year — in line with previous guidance.