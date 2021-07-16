Netflix planning expansion into video game market

Bloomberg





Netflix Inc, marking its first big move beyond TV shows and films, is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts Inc and Facebook Inc executive to lead the effort.

Mike Verdu is to join Netflix as vice president of game development, reporting to chief operating officer Greg Peters, the company said on Wednesday.

Verdu was previously Facebook’s vice president in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets.

The idea is to offer video games on Netflix’s streaming platform within the next year, a person familiar with the situation said.

The games would appear alongside current fare as a new programming genre — similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.

The company does not plan to charge extra for the content, the person said.

Netflix has been seeking ways to keep growing, especially in more saturated markets such as the US.

That included building out its children’s programming, opening an online shop to sell merchandise, and tapping director Steven Spielberg to bring more prestigious movies to its lineup.

The company remains well ahead of streaming rivals such as Disney+ or HBO Max, but it added fewer subscribers than expected in its most recently reported quarter.

Pushing into games would be one of Netflix’s boldest moves yet.

The company would be building out its gaming team in the coming months, the person said.

It has already started advertising for game-development related positions on its Web site.

Video games give Netflix another way to lure new customers and also offer something none of its direct competitors provides.

Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia and Amazon.com Inc all have access to live sports, but they do not have gaming within their main video services.

Ultimately, the move might make it easier for Netflix to justify price increases in coming years. Games also serve the purpose of helping market existing shows.

Many of the largest technology companies sell gaming options in addition to their video services. Apple Inc has a platform called Arcade for games — as well as a TV+ service for original video projects.

However, it charges extra for the content.

The Los Gatos, California-based company has yet to settle on a game-development strategy, the person said.

In typical Netflix fashion, the company might start with just a few games and build from there.

Netflix chairman Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos have shared their interest in pushing into gaming in recent calls with analysts.

They have also identified the battle-royale shooter game Fortnite as a competitor for its customers’ time.

Still, Hollywood studios have a checkered history in the video game business. Some companies have had a lot of success licensing their movies or TV shows for games, and Warner Bros has over the years created a handful of hit titles in-house.

However, Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, shut down most of its in-house gaming operations after years of unsuccessful efforts.

It has since focused on licensing Marvel and Stars Wars properties for games.