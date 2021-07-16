China GDP growth slows to 7.9% in Q2

‘REMAINING STRONG’: With output already above the level before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy would struggle to keep its expansion pace, an analyst said

AFP, BEIJING





China’s sharp economic rebound from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic slowdown lost steam last quarter, official data showed yesterday, with consumers lacking the confidence to splurge.

China’s GDP growth came in at 7.9 percent annually in the April-to-June period, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.

That is a significant drop from the 18.3 percent surge in the first quarter, when the growth rate was heavily skewed by the pandemic-induced slump in the first quarter of last year.

A coal-burning power plant is pictured in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Oct. 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters

The economy continued to “recover steadily” in the first half of this year, bureau spokeswoman Liu Aihua (劉愛華) said, despite cautioning that “there are many external uncertainties, and domestic economic recovery is uneven.”

“Efforts are still needed to consolidate the foundation for stable recovery and development,” she added.

On a quarterly basis, China’s growth grew by 1.3 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.

However, that was among the weakest quarterly growth since rates were first published in 2010, Capital Economics said.

Surging raw material costs and shipping disruptions are weighing on Chinese manufacturers, with factory activity also bogged down by supply shortages of semiconductors.

Last month, industrial output rose 8.3 percent and retail sales grew 12.1 percent year-on-year, both edging down from May.

Domestic demand “remained muted” in the second quarter, Oxford Economics Asia economics head Louis Kuijs said.

However, he predicted that “household consumption should be supported by rising [COVID-19] vaccination and corporate investment by the recovery in profits.”

The urban unemployment rate was 5 percent, unchanged from May, authorities said.

However, there are fears that unemployment might be much higher due to large numbers of people working in the informal economy.

China was the only major economy to expand in all of last year, and it is expected to enter a new phase of post-pandemic recovery.

It has largely controlled its domestic COVID-19 outbreaks with a mix of strict border controls, rapid lockdowns when cases were detected and contact tracing.

However, these strict and inflexible measures have also created challenges, including a shipping container backlog caused by a virus outbreak among port workers earlier this year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) this week said that small and medium-sized companies are facing difficulties due to higher costs caused by rising prices of bulk commodities, state media reported.

The Chinese government should support smaller companies, he said.

In an unexpected move, China’s central bank last week cut the amount of cash banks need to hold in reserve, releasing around 1 trillion yuan (US$154.8 billion) in liquidity that could boost lending.

“All told, activity in China remained strong in the second quarter, but with output already above its pre-virus trend, the economy is struggling to gain ground at its usual pace,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics.