Farmers harvest water caltrops in Tainan’s Guantian District yesterday. Many Tainan farmers planted the crop in March and April after local authorities suspended irrigation for this year’s first rice harvest amid a nationwide water shortage. After three months of cultivation, water caltrops can be harvested in June and July.
Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Liberty Times
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and